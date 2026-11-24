Los Angeles, Acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg is set to direct his first Western, featuring Oscar-winning actors Jessie Buckley, Cillian Murphy and Mark Rylance.

Steven Spielberg to direct first Western, teams up with Paul Thomas Anderson more less

The three-time Academy Award winner will direct the film from a screenplay written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, according to Deadline.

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Based on Kevin Barry's novel "The Heart in Winter", the yet-to-be-titled film is being developed by Focus Features and is scheduled for a 2028 release.

The film follows two star-crossed fugitives trying to find a place for themselves in the American West.

In an interaction with Deadline, the filmmaker said that the opportunity to work with Anderson was a major reason behind his decision to take on the project.

"It's really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team," Spielberg told Deadline.

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{{^usCountry}} This will mark the first time Anderson, known for films such as "The Phantom Thread" and "Licorice Pizza", has written the screenplay for a movie he will not direct himself. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This will mark the first time Anderson, known for films such as "The Phantom Thread" and "Licorice Pizza", has written the screenplay for a movie he will not direct himself. {{/usCountry}}

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He most recently directed "One Battle After Another", which earned him Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Spielberg said that the duo had been discussing the collaboration since January and were very keen to make something set in the late 1800's America.

"We've sat in screening rooms, and by the way, only on 35mm film, and watched dozens of Westerns," he added.

The "Jaws" director said Murphy, who won the Best Actor Oscar for "Oppenheimer" and Buckley, the Best Actress Oscar winner for "Hamnet", were his top choices for the lead roles.

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"This story is about the people who refused to settle for a life that is less then they deserve but maybe more than they can handle," Spielberg said.

"Jessie and Cillian were the first people to ever come to mind for this and they also have never made a film together," he added.

The film will also reunite Spielberg with Rylance, who previously starred in the filmmaker's 2015 film "Bridge of Spies", for which he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, and the 2016 film "The BFG".

Kristie Macosko Krieger, Sara Murphy, Anderson and Spielberg will produce the film.

Tim Headington, Neil Shah, Ryan Zacarias, and Ana Leocha will serve as executive producers.

Spielberg's most recent work was the science-fiction film "Disclosure Day", starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor and Colin Firth, among others.

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