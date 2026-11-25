* Spinoff opens in IMAX cinemas globally on Wednesday

Tarantino-Fincher collaboration 'Cliff Booth' came with pressure and fun, cast say more less

* Story unfolds over one week in June 1977, eight years after first film

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* Netflix starts streaming film on December 23

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By Hanna Rantala and Rollo Ross

LONDON/LOS ANGELES, - Brad Pitt reunites with Quentin Tarantino and David Fincher to bring another eventful episode of stuntman Cliff Booth's life to the screen.

Pitt won an Oscar for his portrayal of the laid-back stunt double in Tarantino's 2019 "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" and worked with Fincher on films including "Fight Club" and "Se7en."

Their new spinoff, "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth," is written by Tarantino and directed by Fincher.

"You've got Quentin's dialogue, which is just as chewy as you're ever going to get, and then you've got Fincher, who's filling in this undercurrent with a fine scalpel and kind of grounding it more. It makes a really interesting combination," Pitt, who also produced the movie, told Reuters at the film's Los Angeles premiere.

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{{^usCountry}} With Hollywood at its heart again, the film unfolds over a week in June 1977, eight years after the events of the first movie. Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton has relocated to Australia and Booth has moved on from stunt work but remains close to movie-makers. When he is not serving banana margaritas at a bar, Booth works as a cinema projectionist and fixes his film industry friends' problems, always discreetly, occasionally with violence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Hollywood at its heart again, the film unfolds over a week in June 1977, eight years after the events of the first movie. Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton has relocated to Australia and Booth has moved on from stunt work but remains close to movie-makers. When he is not serving banana margaritas at a bar, Booth works as a cinema projectionist and fixes his film industry friends' problems, always discreetly, occasionally with violence. {{/usCountry}}

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When talent agent Karen Crosby and her client, TV star Charlie Peters , contact him about an issue with a pair of Filipino hitmen, Booth is happy to help, mainly to get closer to Crosby.

SCRIPT 'AS GOOD AS IT GETS'

Debicki described Tarantino's script as a "gift," singling out a scene she shares with Pitt.

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"It's like a 10-page scene. I felt the pressure. I thought, OK, this is as good as it gets with writing, so what are you going to do with it?" she said in an interview in London. "I did a lot of preparation and I wanted to be very comfortable with it. It's sort of what you do more with theatre."

Because the movie features films within the film, Caan and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays football player-turned-actor Roderick "Hot Rod" Harrison, also got to tackle the characters that their characters play.

"I'm taking advantage of as many Quentin Tarantino-David Fincher characters I can," said Caan. "I approached each one of those characters like an actor trying to do a good job."

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"It's fun," added Abdul-Mateen II. "There's just more acting, more responsibility, more choices to make and more things to figure out."

"RoboCop" star Peter Weller plays Booth's father Gus and drew from his own experiences in Hollywood.

"When I arrived in 1977, I thought, this place is like Jackson Pollock. It's a smear of paint thrown at a wall. It was an explosion of party time and it was wild," said Weller, who went on a nostalgia trip with the movie.

"It made me think I was there. I saw that, I did that, I drove that car. I ordered banana margaritas, what the heck, man."

"The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" opens in IMAX cinemas globally on Wednesday and starts streaming on Netflix on December 23.

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Netflix, Inc.

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