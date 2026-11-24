Truly skillful pickpockets as American actor John Turturro explains are magicians.

The art of the steal: John Turturro on learning to pickpocket more less

He should know: he learned the art from a professional as he prepared for his starring role in "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York," a moving film about an aging criminal struggling to make his way in America's largest city.

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"He worked with me and showed me how... if someone's on a pole in the subway, you can't touch their skin," he said of his work with illusionist Apollo Robbins, known as "The Gentleman Thief."

"You approach so their space doesn't feel invaded," he told AFP.

"You're coming in from the side, so your hand is just touching it like this," he said, demonstrating on his own wristwatch an imperceptible movement of the fastener.

With the strap unhooked, the thief goes in for his bounty, touching his mark for the only time.

"If you bump into them for a second, it's gone. The watch is gone."

After being tutored on the skill, Turturro had lots of dry runs with colleagues on set.

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{{^usCountry}} "I did it to plenty of people," he laughed, but always "people who wouldn't arrest me!" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I did it to plenty of people," he laughed, but always "people who wouldn't arrest me!" {{/usCountry}}

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- Family -

"The Only Living Pickpocket in New York" follows Harry, a pickpocket who spends his days caring for his bed-bound and comatose partner, Rosie , and his nights eeking out a living on the streets.

But the city where he once found a decent enough keep has changed: hardly anyone carries cash and the iPods and phones they do have are practically worthless.

Even his one-time nemesis, Detective Warren , finds himself sidelined within a police force that now prioritizes cybercrimes.

The plot thickens when Harry robs the wrong person. Backed into a corner, he decides to stake everything on one final, grand trick.

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To prepare for the role which has generated Oscar buzz as a potential Best Actor Turturro sought to understand how someone falls into a life of larceny.

"A lot of these people came from difficult circumstances," he said, but they lived within a code of honor, and usually worked in teams which formed a kind of family.

"The people who were really good could do it by themselves, but... they had to graduate to that.

"They have this moral code that they don't rob from people who are drunk or really old or handicapped."

- Changing -

Written and directed by Noah Segan, "The Only Living Pickpocket in New York" has a nostalgic feel that highlights how fast technology is changing our society.

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Turturro, 69, says as the son of a seamstress and a construction worker he has a respect for his character's facility with his hands, and understands his sense of unease in the modern world.

"I understand technology, but I don't understand it as a replacement for relating to other human beings," he said.

A lifelong New Yorker, the actor, seen recently in Apple's cult hit "Severance," embraced a production that highlights the changes in the city where he was born.

"When I was younger, I could see anything I wanted to see," he said of the range of live performances available in America's theater capital.

"I could sit in the back, but I could see it."

"New York is safer now," he said. "But it was more affordable when it was more dangerous."

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"The Only Living Pickpocket in New York" is in select US cinemas now.

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