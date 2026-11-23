The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has revived the franchise with its best opening in over a decade. The film defied low projections and some competition from Grand Theft Auto VI to soar to over $225 million in its opening weekend.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping box office collection

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping stars Joseph Zada as a young Haymitch Abernathy. more less

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Sunrise on the Reaping was projected to open at around $100 million in North America. Lionsgate Studios, the studio backing the film, had released projections of around $80 million. Trade predicted that the release of GTA VI may affect the film. Daniel Loria, editorial director of Boxoffice Pro, a company that provides data to the film industry, told Bloomberg, “You’ve got the biggest video game in the history of video games coming out — that’s going to take out a huge chunk of men, ages 15 to 45.”

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But in the end, Sunrise on the Reaping defied those low projections to open at $120 million in US and Canadian theatres in its opening weekend. According to Lionsgate, the film brought in $225 million worldwide.

About Sunrise on the Reaping

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{{^usCountry}} The film is set 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games, and follows the story of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, a character introduced in the first film as Katniss Everdeen’s mentor. Based on Suzanne Collins’s novel, the film centres on Haymitch (Joseph Zada), who is forced to compete in the 50th Hunger Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film is set 24 years before the events of the original Hunger Games, and follows the story of 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy, a character introduced in the first film as Katniss Everdeen’s mentor. Based on Suzanne Collins’s novel, the film centres on Haymitch (Joseph Zada), who is forced to compete in the 50th Hunger Games. {{/usCountry}}

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The film boasts a strong supporting cast, including Hollywood veterans Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Ralph Fiennes, Kieran Culkin, and Elle Fanning. Reports suggest Lionsgate spent about $150 million to bring the saga to the screen.

About The Hunger Games franchise

Based on Suzanne Collins' bestselling novels, the four original Hunger Games films grossed more than $3.4 billion in global ticket sales since they first debuted in 2012. It also catapulted Jennifer Lawrence to global stardom. Lionsgate has had uneven success in rebooting the franchise, though. The first prequel - The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes - opened to a modest domestic box office of $44.6 million in November 2023, ending its run with $347 million worldwide, a franchise low.

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The studio bet that Sunrise would hold stronger appeal for fans since it focuses on a well-known character and story, and audiences responded positively. “It’s a massive return to form and resurgence,” said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair. “And certainly atypical for mature franchises.”