The Rock calls out box office comparisons between Black Adam and Black Panther: 'We’re new babies'

Published on Nov 21, 2022 03:21 PM IST

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is making his point clear that box office numbers of both the films are not to be compared.

Dwayne Johnson in a still from Black Adam.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Rock is in no mood to allow comparisons between Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and DC's Black Adam's box office success. He is calling out any reports on box office numbers that compared both the film's collection. (Also read : Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office day 3 collection: Marvel mania persists, film makes 50 cr on opening weekend)

Dwayne Johnson tweeted on a post that pitted both the films against each other saying, "What a neutral post. I love competing, but @IGN you guys are in the biz with us there’s no competition with the established global brand of Black Panther compared to Black Adam & JSA (Justice Society of America) who a year ago no one even heard of." The Black Adam star concluded by saying, "No need to knock us, we’re new babies and have to grow."

Earlier Dwanye Johnson had tweeted about Black Panther's huge box office success saying, "A huge congratulations to the entire #blackpanther TEAM, Marvel Studios, Disney Studios. Biggest opening ever for the month of November." He also added that he "can't wait to see the movie."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, starring Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong'o, has been dominating the global box office for the last two weeks, grossing over half a billion worldwide. Following a massive growth at the box office in the opening weekend, Wakanda Forever went on to collect over $330 million in the first few days. Meanwhile, Black Adam, the superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson which is now in its fifth week, also had strong box office numbers since its release on October 21st, and has crossed over $366.2 million in the box office.

Black Adam also stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell and Sarah Shahi. The film concluded with a tease of how the character of Black Adam will move ahead in the DCEU, potentially marking a face-off with Henry Cavill's much-awaited return as Superman.

Topics
black panther
black panther

