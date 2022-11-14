Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office day 3 collection: Marvel mania persists, film makes 50 cr on opening weekend

Black Panther Wakanda Forever box office day 3 collection: Marvel mania persists, film makes 50 cr on opening weekend

Published on Nov 14, 2022

Marvel has released the first weekend collection figures for its latest release, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This image released by Marvel Studios shows Angela Bassett as Ramonda in a scene from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." (Marvel Studios via AP)(AP)
The first weekend collection figures of Wakanda Forever are in. The second film in the Black Panther franchise and the latest in the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it has minted 50 crore in India so far and $330 million ( 2700 crore) worldwide. (Also read: Black Panther Wakanda Forever movie review)

As per the latest presser from Marvel, Black Panther Wakanda Forever has collected 17.42 crore gross on day 3, Sunday. On Friday it had made 15.48 crore and 17.68 Cr on Saturday.

In US, the total ranked as the No. 13 movie debut of all time. "One of the top 15 openings of all time tells me the box office is pretty healthy when there is something audiences what to see," said Jeff Bock, senior media analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co. "Marvel time and time again offers something audiences want to see."

The first Black Panther film in 2018 was a watershed moment for Disney and the industry as the first big-budget superhero movie to feature a largely Black cast. The picture went on to gross almost $1.4 billion worldwide, dispelling myths that action movies starring people of colour wouldn’t perform well abroad.

Tragedy struck with the 2020 death of the first film’s star, Chadwick Boseman, however. The creative team behind the sequel had to pivot. Co-writer and director Ryan Coogler reworked the story as one that incorporates the hero’s death and sets up a new team of Black female stars to fight the bad guys and presumably produce more sequels and spinoffs.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever is one of the few films that have been able to bring people back in theatres in India and overseas this year. The film theatre business is seeing a massive slump worldwide after the pandemic was lifted earlier this year. Worldwide, a few theater chains have entered or are nearing bankruptcy amid competition from streaming insurgents and a dearth of blockbuster releases this year.

(with agency inputs)

black panther chadwick boseman
