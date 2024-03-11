This Professor X-Magneto fan-casting just got approved by Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito is no stranger to action movie franchises. Plus, his contributions to the superhero series The Boys don't hurt when weighing the possibility of him possibly taking over an X-Men fan-casting. Social media speculations and discussions are the promised fantasy land of all missed opportunities and whatnot for dream-casting hits and trials. One of these popular fan-castings on X (formerly Twitter) once suggested The Gentlemen star helming Professor X's monumental seat in the X-Men universe, with Denzel Washington by his side as Magneto. Giancarlo Esposito thinks it "would be great" for his and Denzel Washington's fan-casting as Professor X and Magneto to come to life.

Fans now get to hear the issue addressed from the horse's mouth. Amon Warmann mentioned the case in point in his latest Fade to Black podcast episode while interviewing Esposito about his latest Netflix venture.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read | X-Men woke controversy explained and busted: Nonbinary character's introduction evokes sharp criticism

Giancarlo Esposito on the Professor X-Magento X-Men Fan-Casting:

On being asked how he would play Professor X's role if it were to be brought up some time down the line, Esposito didn't shy away from admitting that he'd given it a “cursory glance.” Also, acknowledging that it “would be great to play Professor X,” the seasoned actor seemed all game to the idea, but only in a different incarnation because the “physical idea of being in a wheelchair every single doesn't appeal” to him.

Since he isn't that old yet, he doesn't “like to sit that much,” but it wasn't merely a tactic employed to take a detour. Instead, he boasted about his interest in the Marvel lore, recalling that Professor X didn't always use a wheelchair. Accepting that it was all part of his character development, the Hollywood star confessed to giving it a “little bit” of thought. At this point, Warmann picks up an old tweet from memory that wistfully thought of him as Professor X and Denzel Washington as Magneto. And Esposito couldn't deny its power either, so he happily agreed, “It would be great.”

Fan reactions to the Marvel fan-casting:

While some considered this senior switcheroo technically illogical, others were all in for Washington putting on Magneto's helmet. Some common, though niche, discussions around X-Men's inspirations reminded fans of Stan Lee's old confessions about how these characters' treatment “was a good metaphor for what was happening with the Civil Rights Movement in the country at that time.”

Professor X is primarily seen as a human-mutant extension of Dr Martin Luther King Jr, whilst Magneto's unbending nature of activism for mutant-kind heavily mirrors Malcolm X's philosophies. What takes the cake is the fine easter egg that Denzel Washington has previously played the human rights activist in the 1992 eponymously titled biopic.