Timothée Chalamet shoots for Bob Dylan biopic; see first pics from set
Timothée Chalamet will play a young Bob Dylan in The Complete Unknown. He was photographed shooting for the film in New York City.
Timothée Chalamet has begun shooting for the biopic on acclaimed singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. As per new photos that were obtained by PEOPLE, the 28 year-old was seen on the set of the film that is directed by James Mangold. (Also read: New Hollywood superstar: Timothée Chalamet earned over $8 million for Wonka; his fees to rise post Dune Part Two success)
Timothée shoots for Bob Dylan biopic
In the pictures, the Dune star was seen holding an old guitar case in his hand. He was dressed in a brown shirt and jeans, which was paired with a worn out green jacket, an orange scarf, and a small hat. He also carried a large yellow backpack around. The actor was seen walking by the narrow streets as a vintage car passed by, preferably suiting with the setting around the 60s. Pictures from the set were shared widely by the actor's fan pages on social media.
Although the details about the biopic are being kept under wraps, it was earlier revealed by the director that Timothée will be providing his own vocals for the film. The biopic will follow the early years of the American singer-songwriter who goes on to become a global sensation. The official confirmation about Timothée's casting was first revealed in 2020, when Searchlight Pictures moved ahead with the Bob Dylan's biopic with James and Timothée attached with the project.
More details
But this is not the first time that the actor will use his vocals for a film. Timothée played the world-famous chocolatier Willy Wonka in the prequel film Wonka which released in December 2023. It raked in over $600 million at the worldwide box office.
The actor, who earned an Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name, was last seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. Based on the 1965 epic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, the actor played Paul Atreides in the highly acclaimed sequel. It also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The film collected over $400 million worldwide.
