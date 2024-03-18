Timothée Chalamet shoots for Bob Dylan biopic; see first pics from set

Timothée shoots for Bob Dylan biopic

In the pictures, the Dune star was seen holding an old guitar case in his hand. He was dressed in a brown shirt and jeans, which was paired with a worn out green jacket, an orange scarf, and a small hat. He also carried a large yellow backpack around. The actor was seen walking by the narrow streets as a vintage car passed by, preferably suiting with the setting around the 60s. Pictures from the set were shared widely by the actor's fan pages on social media.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Although the details about the biopic are being kept under wraps, it was earlier revealed by the director that Timothée will be providing his own vocals for the film. The biopic will follow the early years of the American singer-songwriter who goes on to become a global sensation. The official confirmation about Timothée's casting was first revealed in 2020, when Searchlight Pictures moved ahead with the Bob Dylan's biopic with James and Timothée attached with the project.

More details

But this is not the first time that the actor will use his vocals for a film. Timothée played the world-famous chocolatier Willy Wonka in the prequel film Wonka which released in December 2023. It raked in over $600 million at the worldwide box office.

The actor, who earned an Oscar nomination for Call Me By Your Name, was last seen in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. Based on the 1965 epic sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert, the actor played Paul Atreides in the highly acclaimed sequel. It also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. The film collected over $400 million worldwide.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place