Tom Cruise planning to get married to Ana de Armas? Has Mission Impossible-worthy wedding on his mind

The world of Hollywood isn’t just buzzing about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split. Rumour has it that Tom Cruise could be ready to take his romance with actor Ana de Armas to the next level, with whispers suggesting the couple is even considering saying their “I dos” while skydiving. Tom Cruise has been very guarded about his relationship with Ana de Armas.

Tom Cruise to get hitched again?

As per a report by RadarOnline, Tom and Ana de want their wedding to be as “mind-blowing as a Mission: Impossible stunt”. Though the pair isn't yet officially engaged, they are busy making their wedding plans.

“One of the things that really bonds them is how much they both love doing these daring feats, so having a wedding that leans into that really appeals to both of them," an insider said, adding, “Tom is already thinking on a larger-than-life scale. He's obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him. They've also talked about some sort of skydiving thing, saying their vows mid-air. Whatever they do they want it to be as far from ordinary as you can get."

About Tom and Ana’s relationship

The Top Gun star, 63, has been very guarded about his relationship with the 37-year-old Ana de Armas. They got together earlier this year, and have been getting steady since then. Their romantic status was confirmed in July when they were spotted holding hands on a cozy trip to Vermont. They are in talks to star in a supernatural ocean thriller called Deeper.

Previously, Cruise was married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.

"He's as giddy as he was when he first fell in love with Katie, and maybe even more so. He just knows enough to hide it or risk being judged. That being said, when they do get married, Tom isn't going to hold back – he and Ana both want to have an extravagant wedding, regardless of what people are going to say,” added the insider.

In May, Ana de Armas, during her appearance on Good Morning America, hinted that she shared a close connection with Cruise. She called their bond ‘fun’ and revealed they were working on a few projects.