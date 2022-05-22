Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s full trailer leaked online

The trailer for Tom Cruise’s upcoming Mission Impossible film Dead Reckoning Part One was reportedly leaked online on Saturday. Several Twitter accounts shared the apparently-leaked trailer, and the video began to spread on social media. By the end of the day, most of the videos had been taken down after copyright infringement reports were filed by the studio. The trailer had been screened at CinemaCon last month but has not been released publicly. Also read: Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie reacts to reports of Prabhas starring in film

On Saturday, several Twitter accounts began posting the 2-minute trailer for the film, which stars Tom Cruise. While it isn’t known till now how and from where the trailer was leaked, Paramount Pictures was quick to act upon it and contain the situation. By Sunday morning, many of the tweets with the trailer had the video disabled with a Twitter message citing “a report by the copyright owner.”

Several accounts that had shared the trailer were disabled as well, prompting many to delete their tweets and urge others to do so as well. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, “Paramount Pictures does not appear to have officially released the two-minute spot online. Representatives for the studio did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh film in the popular franchise, where Tom Cruise plays a secret agent named Ethan Hunt. The film is supposed to release on July 14, 2023. It also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby.

The Mission Impossible franchise has been an extremely successful one, often credited to elevating Tom Cruise from a dramatic star to action superstar status. The six films released so far have grossed an impressive $3.57 billion at the global box office.

