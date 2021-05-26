Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie reacts to reports of Prabhas starring in film

Mission Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie on Wednesday responded to a tweet about actor Prabhas being a part of the movie, which stars actor Tom Cruise in the lead. The film is scheduled to release in the US on May 27, 2022.

On Twitter, a user had asked, "@chrismcquarrie there is a viral news trending on Indian news channels that an Indian actor named prabhas has been roped in MI7 for a key role. Can you please confirm whether it is true or not?"

Christopher dismissed the reports and replied, "While he‘s a very talented man, we’ve never met. Welcome to the internet."

Welcome to the internet. https://t.co/mvVFP6N4zV — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) May 26, 2021

The movie will be the seventh in the Mission: Impossible film franchise and the third film in the series to be directed by Christopher. In the movie, Tom will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt. The movie also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Cary Elwes, Simon Pegg, among others. It was earlier scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

The movie was one of the first to start shooting during the Covid-19 pandemic across various overseas locations, as per GQ India. The movie began the shoot with high-scale effects, dangerous stunts and was shot across Norway, Italy, other parts of Europe and Abu Dabi.

Recently, Tom had addressed his viral coronavirus rant which got leaked in December 2020. He was heard yelling about Covid-19 safety protocols in the leaked audio while speaking to the crew of the movie.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will be seen in filmmaker Prashanth Neel's upcoming underworld action thriller Salaar which is set to release theatrically on April 14, 2022.

Apart from this, Prabhas will also be seen in filmmaker Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film co-starring Deepika Padukone, Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush and romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

