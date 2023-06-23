Tom Cruise's ‘Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One’ set to conquer box office with $90M opening

Tom Cruise's highly anticipated film, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One," is gearing up for a blockbuster opening at the domestic box office. The movie is tracking for a franchise-best debut in the range of $90 million within its first five days, making it a massive success for the July tentpole release. US actor Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the UK Premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' in London, on June 22, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Early polling suggests that there is even more potential for the film's performance.

Currently, the ‘Jacker Reacher’ actor is in Europe for the premieres of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One" in Rome and London.

The action-packed film, produced by Paramount and Skydance, is set to hit big screens worldwide in three weeks, with its North American release scheduled for Wednesday, July 12. The projected $90 million includes an estimated three-day weekend earning of $65 million or possibly higher.

Following the immense success of Paramount and Skydance's previous blockbuster, "Top Gun: Maverick," which grossed nearly $1.5 billion globally despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, expectations are high for Cruise's latest action-packed installment.

Interestingly, moviegoers perceive the new "Mission: Impossible" film as a spiritual sequel to "Top Gun: Maverick," even though the two movies are not part of the same franchise.

In terms of the "Mission: Impossible" series, the current record for the top three-day weekend opening at the domestic box office is held by 2018's "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" with $61.2 million. It is followed by "Mission: Impossible II" (2000) with $57.8 million, "Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation" (2015) with $55.5 million, "Mission: Impossible III" (2006) with $47.7 million, "Mission: Impossible" (1996) with $45.4 million, and "Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol" (2011) with $12.8 million (not adjusted for inflation).

Cruise's strong advocacy for the theatrical experience has made him a favorite among cinema owners and industry insiders. His dedication to promoting the big-screen experience has received praise from renowned director Steven Spielberg. During a private exchange captured on video at the 2023 Oscars luncheon, Spielberg commended Cruise, saying, "You saved Hollywood's ass, and you might have saved theatrical distribution. Seriously, Maverick might have saved the entire theatrical industry."

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has become a lucky charm for the 60-year-actor, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One" promises to deliver another thrilling and action-packed cinematic experience.

McQuarrie is also at the helm of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part Two," scheduled for release on June 28, 2024.

Exclusive footage screened at CinemaCon in April showcased an inventive chase scene featuring Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt, handcuffed to Hayley Atwell's character, Grace, as they evade the police and various factions pursuing them.

Notably, Pom Klementieff portrays a character who adds an extra level of intensity to the chase with her apparent enjoyment of the mayhem.

In previous years, the ‘Top Gun’ star has debuted jaw-dropping stunts from his films, such as hanging from the side of a plane, skydiving, or jumping a motorbike off a cliff in Norway. Audiences have come to expect these awe-inspiring spectacles in his movies.

Alongside Cruise, the cast of "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One" includes Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, and Charles Parnell.

With the immense buzz surrounding the film and the Hollywood icon’ star power, "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One" is poised to deliver an explosive and record-breaking opening at the box office, solidifying its position as one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.