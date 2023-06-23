Katy Perry ends her ‘sober’ pact with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry has ended her sober pact with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The "Roar" singer had entered the pact in March but it's over now. She talked about it in an recent interaction with people.com. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom(Getty Images)

“For me, it was an opportunity to reset. We reset after President’s Day, and it was a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit,” said Perry.

“I’ve had a pretty good relationship with just finding balance,” she added.

Perry told People that she’s “not really drinking” on weeknights in solidarity with Bloom but she is indulging a bit on weekends.

"We did this because he's shooting a movie in London right now that's taking every ounce of his focus, and so I wanted that opportunity to be supportive. It's really hard to do anything, whether that's doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner's doing it. So, doing it together makes it so much easier," said Perry.

Perry said she doesn’t “really identify with any labels as far as sober or whatever,” she loves to have her “reset moments.”

“Especially being 38, balancing the intensity of my career and having a toddler who loves to run,” she added.

Notably, Perry is mother to 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Dove who is her first child with Bloom. The couple had got engaged in 2019 after being together for three years.

Bloom was earlier married to Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013, with whom he has a 12-year-old named Flynn. Meanwhile, Perry was married to comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.

In an interaction with Flaunt magazine, Bloom talked about his relationship with Perry and said: “We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands. Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging.”