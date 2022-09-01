As Leonardo DiCaprio breaks up with Camila Morrone, Twitter points out 'he never dates anyone over 25': Stats don't lie

A couple of days ago, reports claimed that actor Leonardo DiCaprio has parted ways with his girlfriend Camila Morrone. The couple was together for four years, the actor’s longest relationship in a while. As news about the break up surfaced, many social media users pointed out that Camila had turned 25 just two months ago and how Leonardo, 47, never really dates anybody who is over 25. Pretty soon, memes flooded Twitter about Leo’s ‘weird age limit’. Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Camila Morrone split after more than 4 years of dating: Report

Leonardo was 43 and Camila 21 when they began dating. The actor did face some criticism about their age gap but the actor or the model never really commented on it. On Wednesday, a People magazine report cited sources that claimed that the stars have ‘ended their relationship’. The representatives for the two declined to comment but the news soon spread. And pretty soon, some ingenious soul made a graph depicting Leonardo’s dating history, highlighting a very important point: he has never dated someone past the age of 25.

A esto es lo q yo llamo trabajo periodístico!! El Daily Mail ahorrándonos el research 😂😂😂😂 #LeonardoDiCaprio pic.twitter.com/GatTgN75oS — Nickolin (@nickolin26) August 31, 2022

In a career that has spanned over three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has dated several high-profile women, ranging from Gisele Bundchen and Blake Lively to Nina Adgal. The common theme, as the graph pointed out, has been that while he has aged, his romantic partners have always been in the early-20s age bracket.

How we see 25 yr olds vs How #LeonardoDiCaprio sees 25 yr olds pic.twitter.com/ZR2RwdKmej — Xanthony Davis (@PretttyFlackooo) August 31, 2022

The graph began to be shared on Twitter. “This is what I call journalistic work,” wrote one fan. Another tweeted, “The statistics do not lie. Leo doesn’t date girls over 25.” Many Twitter users said that given Leo’s history, the break up was ‘inevitable’ ever since Camila turned 25 in June. “There's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than Leonardo DiCaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25,” read one tweet.

In fact, some people even dug out tweets from June when many had ‘predicted’, in rather bad taste, that Camila turning 25 was the signal of ‘end of days’ for the couple. One tweet read, “So apparently Netizens had predicted Leo was gonna break up with his girlfriend as she turned 25 in June and it has happened.” Some argued that it was not the actor but his girlfriends who were leaving him once they turned older. “Have we considered that #LeonardoDiCaprio doesn't break up with his girlfriends, they turn 25, their frontal lobe develops, and they realize they can do better, and break up with him,” joked one user.

Leo was last seen in the Netflix dark comedy Don’t Look Up, which released earlier this year. He is currently working on Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which also stars Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone and Brendan Fraser.

