Why did Sydney Sweeney attend Bezos-Sanchez wedding despite not being friends with either of them? Reason revealed

Jeff Bezos's Venice wedding to former TV presenter Lauren Sanchez on Friday (June 27) was the talk of the town. Be it for its enviable guest list or jaw-dropping cost, the wedding in Venice has dominated the headlines ever since.

From Leonardo DiCaprio to Oprah Winfrey, all of Hollywood’s finest descended upon the City of Canals for the nuptials. But one name managed to draw the most attention: Hollywood’s latest it-girl Sydney Sweeney.

Why was Sydney Sweeney at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding?

Page Six reports that Sweeney isn’t friends with either of the pair. However, she was still present for the wedding due to her upcoming project with Amazon MGM Studios. A source cited in the report said that Sweeney “came to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood”, following through on her invite to the nuptials. Sweeney was last photographed with the couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party earlier this year.

Sweeney's latest project with Amazon was announced last month by Variety and is set to be a film adaptation of the ‘Split Fiction’ video game released earlier this year in March. The video game is based on two authors who become trapped in the fictional worlds they create. Wicked’s Jon M Chu will be directing the project while the writers behind ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ will be scribing the screenplay. Sweeney will be serving as executive producer of the project while the search is still on for her co-star.

Sweeney previously worked with Amazon on her 2021 project ‘The Voyeurs’. She is also set to star in an upcoming biopic about boxer Christy Martin, as per IMDb.

During her time in Venice, rumors have hinted at a possible romantic spark between Sweeney and either of two other A-list guests: Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom.

By Stuti Gupta