Zendaya, Margaret Qualley or Inde Navarrette opposite Robert Pattinson's James Bond?: The ultimate Bond Girl wishlist

It's a truth universally acknowledged, that a film studio which has found its next James Bond must be in want of a Bond Girl.

The next James Bond film, led by Robert Pattinson and directed by Denis Villeneuve, has yet to reveal its female lead.

Amazon MGM Studios finally put all speculation — and betting websites — to rest on Monday as it announced the next James Bond. English actor Robert Pattinson has landed yet another role of a lifetime as the new Agent 007, beating several heavyweight contenders to the coveted part.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

However, the guessing game is far from over. It has merely moved to the next big question: who will be his Bond Girl?

Over decades of bringing Ian Fleming's suave spy to the big screen, Bond Girls have been almost as instrumental in drawing audiences to the franchise as the secret agent himself. Whether a charming seductress or a heartbreaker lover, the role has been played by everyone from Oscar winners to supermodels. From Halle Berry and Eva Green to Diana Rigg, Bond Girls have become screen icons across generations.

So, the curiosity surrounding the casting of the next Bond Girl is only natural.

Historically, James Bond films have often cast relatively lesser-known actors as the women opposite 007, with the franchise becoming one of the biggest highlights of their careers. But this time, the studio has already placed its bets on an established superstar. A superhero, vampire and wizard, all rolled into one. It would not be surprising if that star power is reflected in the casting of the next Bond Girl as well.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} With that in mind, here are five actors we think could be in the running — and our personal favourites for the role. Zendaya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With that in mind, here are five actors we think could be in the running — and our personal favourites for the role. Zendaya {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Wherever Rob goes, Daya shall follow. The two actors have already shared the screen in three films this year, beginning with The Drama, followed by The Odyssey and the upcoming Dune: Part Three. While they did not share any scenes in The Odyssey, their chemistry in The Drama was undeniable.

We also know they make a striking pair on screen, and for a Bond film, that's half the battle won, if you ask me.

And then there's the bonus point: Zendaya's new Halle Berry-inspired hairstyle. Could she already be making a case for herself as the next Bond Girl?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

US actress Zendaya attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California on November 15, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

Inde Navarrette

At this point, people will pay to watch Inde in a soap commercial on the big screen. After that stellar debut with horror blockbuster Obsession, everyone and their uncle wants to bring her back to the movies. Likely, a 5-10-minute role as Rogue in a jam-packed Marvel behemoth won't cut it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Inde is a fan-favourite for her great looks and an even better, expressive face. But personally, I see her more as an Ana de Armas type rather than an Eva Green type. She can be the sidekick who joins Robert's Bond for some heavy combat action and perhaps bring a lightness to the movie. But do I see her as the enigmatic type who breaks his heart? Maybe not.

US actress Inde Navarrette attends the 17th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Hollywood, California on November 15, 2026. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

Margaret Qualley

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She is gorgeous, she is an exciting actor and the best part, she has a mystique about her that feels essential to a Bond Girl role. Margaret wowed everyone with her role as the perfect star with a gory secret in Coralie Fargeat's The Substance. Perhaps this would be the perfect next big role for her.

Cast member Margaret Qualley attends the premiere of ‘Love Of Your Life’ in New York City, US, October 7, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Anya Taylor-Joy

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There is likely no one more ethereal than Anya in Hollywood right now. She brings a special quality of mystery in every role she is in, from The Queen's Gambit to whatever little we have seen of her in Dune Part 3 promos.

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 15th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, US, November 7, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Anna Sawai

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anna Sawai would bring a refreshing mix of elegance, intensity and intrigue to the role of a Bond girl. The Shōgun star has the screen presence to hold her own alongside 007, while her martial arts skills and action credentials make her more than just a glamorous sidekick.

Anna Sawai arrives at the premiere of "How to Rob a Bank" Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

About the new James Bond

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The James Bond franchise, centred on a British secret agent known for his charm, impeccable tuxedos and signature martinis shaken, not stirred, is one of Hollywood's longest-running and most successful film series.

The franchise began in 1962 with Sean Connery starring as Agent 007 in Dr. No. Since then, more than two dozen films have been released, collectively earning over $7 billion at the global box office.

The upcoming film will mark the first Bond outing under Amazon MGM Studios, which took creative control of the franchise in 2025 through a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, known for films such as Arrival and the Dune trilogy, will direct the new instalment. The screenplay has been written by British screenwriter Steven Knight.

Pattinson, who has had a busy 2026 with The Odyssey, The Drama and Primetime, will also appear in Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three, scheduled for release next month. He takes over the iconic role from Daniel Craig, who made his final appearance as Bond in 2021's No Time to Die.