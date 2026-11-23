In 1992, Sylvester Stallone sold his 23-acre White Eagle Ranch in Hidden Valley, California, for $4 million. The transaction ended his five-year ownership of a sprawling equestrian compound that was tailored to his passion for horses and polo. But the actor, who was merely selling a high-end property, also formed a partnership to buy 160 acres in Telluride, Colorado, for nearly $8.5 million.

Sylvester Stallone makes a public appearance, years after selling his 23-acre ranch in 1992. (Wikimedia Commons,) more less

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According to a Los Angeles Times report, some of the investors in the deal included Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson. The transaction offered investors a look at two distinct types of property investment: a completed California ranch home for private use and a large land parcel in a well-known Colorado resort town. Together, they gave investors some insight into how Hollywood celebrities were investing in real estate.

From a California ranch to a multimillion-dollar sale

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Stallone had owned White Eagle Ranch for about five years before selling it in 1992. When he acquired the 23-acre property, it included the six-stall barn and a modest two-bedroom cottage. Over time, he transformed the estate into a much larger residential and equestrian complex. According to the March 8 report, the estate eventually included a 7,500-square-foot log cabin, a 2,200-square-foot guest house, and two swimming pools. The ranch also included a four-car garage, a guard house, a staff house, a workout ring, and a lit polo field. The main house had a marble floor, a jade fireplace, and an indoor waterfall.

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{{^usCountry}} It was first listed in 1990 at $7.95 million. By the time a prospective buyer submitted an offer in late February 1992, the price had been reduced to $5.7 million. Stallone sold it by accepting an offer of $4 million in cash, far below the asking price. According to the press, the sale was spurred by the actor's changing career priorities. With a five-year film production and directing contract, he was becoming less involved in polo, and his representative said he was not riding many of his horses, as most had already been moved to his Maryland ranch. A new investment in Telluride with Hollywood partners {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was first listed in 1990 at $7.95 million. By the time a prospective buyer submitted an offer in late February 1992, the price had been reduced to $5.7 million. Stallone sold it by accepting an offer of $4 million in cash, far below the asking price. According to the press, the sale was spurred by the actor's changing career priorities. With a five-year film production and directing contract, he was becoming less involved in polo, and his representative said he was not riding many of his horses, as most had already been moved to his Maryland ranch. A new investment in Telluride with Hollywood partners {{/usCountry}}

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Stallone was also shifting his focus toward Telluride, a mountainous town in western Colorado. Instead of a new ranch, he took the lead in a group that bought 160 acres for around $8.5 million. The Los Angeles Times reported that the two actors, Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson, were suspected investors, although the identities of the partners were never officially confirmed.

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Stallone was also establishing his own presence in the local area. Just before the substantial land acquisition, he had purchased 11 lots on Ski Run in Telluride for an average of $334,000 per lot. He had also secured an option on an additional 20-acre plot. These acquisitions showed that his focus on Colorado extended beyond the partnership's purchase of 160 acres of land. Telluride was an attractive package of mountain scenery and had the potential for a high-end buyers' retreat. It reflected a common feature of resort areas, where available land and popular recreational destinations helped to drive property demand.

A scenic view of Telluride, Colorado, where Sylvester Stallone, Tom Cruise, and Jack Nicholson joined in the purchase of a 160-acre ranch in 1992.

Hollywood wealth meets the appeal of mountain property

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The difference between his two big deals was enormous. White Eagle Ranch was a very customised property, built from his passion for horses, polo, and private recreational activities. The deal in Colorado was for a much larger parcel that was acquired in conjunction with other high-net-worth investors. The investment in Telluride also embodied the emerging synergy between the luxury tourism industry and real estate. Mountain resorts appeal to buyers seeking privacy, outdoor recreation, and distance from urban populations.

As for Stallone, the 1992 deals were a transition, not an exit, from luxury real estate. Though he was retreating from the upkeep of a luxury equestrian estate in California, he was also venturing into resort property in Colorado. The sale of White Eagle Ranch for $4 million and a reported $8.5 million Telluride partnership purchase marked a milestone in his real estate portfolio.

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