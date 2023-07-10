Jawan Prevue reactions: Karan Johar declares it a blockbuster, Sujoy Ghosh bows to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has finally unveiled the Jawan Prevue, which has quite a few high points to talk about. These include Shah Rukh's bald avatar, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone (who has a special appearance in the film), Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani's power-packed scenes. Internet loved the Jawan Prevue (which is assumed by many to be the Jawan trailer). Filmmakers Karan Johar and Sujoy Ghosh also hailed it on social media. Also read: Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his bald look, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara do some serious action Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jawan Prevue.

Celeb reactions to Jawan Prevue

Soon after the release of Jawan Prevue, Sujoy Ghosh tweeted, “man that last few seconds of the jawan trailer.… gotey gripping stuff! I bow to you @iamsrk.”

In another tweet, he shared the Jawan Prevue and wrote, “tooooo good!! jhoomey jo jawan…”

Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to praise Jawan. He wrote, “BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can't wait!!! @imsrk.” He also tagged co-producers Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, and actors, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi along with music director Anirudh Ravichander.

Huma Qureshi also wrote, "Fire only one @iamsk. Atlee sir killed it.”

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan wrote on Twitter, “Watched trailer of #Jawan! This trailer is proof that film Jawan is going to be huge and 100% full of south style. 80% film will be VFX. Therefore #SRK is looking like a 30 years old Launda. Director #Atlee has made a masala film like he does in south. Film will get 50Cr opening.”

KRK on Jawan.

Fan reactions to Jawan Prevue

Sharing a still of Shah Rukh Khan's cop look from Jawan Prevue, a fan also wrote on Twitter, “Desire to see #ShahRukhKhan as Police Officer is finally going to be fulfilled. All the mass elements in one movie #Jawan. Just Wow! Thank You Anna @Atlee_dir.”

Fan reacts to SRK's cop look in Jawan.

Another shared a still of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan and Vijay from Leo and wrote, “An Atlee Signature #JawanPrevue #Jawan #Leo.”

A fan also shared several stills from different films and claimed that they were actually inspired from them. He captioned it, “Bollywood, Hollywood, South har industry se scenes churayega thara Bhai atlee. #Jawan #JawanPrevue #ShahRukhKhan.”

Shah Rukh Khan's two stills from Jawan Prevue.

Sharing a still of Shah Rukh with half of his face covered with a grey piece of mask, and another of him covered from head to toe in bandages, a fan wrote, “these two looks are gonna create rampage in theatres #JawanPrevue #Jawan.”

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON