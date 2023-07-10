Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his bald look, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara do some serious action

The Jawan Prevue was unveiled amid much anticipation on Monday. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film has him united with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. The Jawan Prevue shows Shah Rukh Khan talking about his character which can be right as well as wrong but left it to the imagination of his fans. Glimpses of him as a Jawan in the line of action and then unwrapping his bandages to show his bald look were enough to hype up the film. Also read: Jawan Prevue live updates Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara in stills from Jawan Prevue.

The Jawan Prevue also had glimpses of Nayanthara as a soldier, even Deepika Padukone doing some action in a traditional outfit and Priyamani also wielding a gun. There is also a little glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi but the women stole the spotlight in the Jawan Prevue. Sanya Malhotra was also seen in the prevue.

Shah Rukh had announced the Jawan Prevue release date with an interesting post on social media. He shared a video and wrote, "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon?... Main bhi aap hoon… #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." It showed a glimpse of the bandaged Shah Rukh Khan and had fire as the theme of the video, along with a unique whistle tune. The actor asked his fans in the video, "Ready Ah?"

Earlier, a motion teaser featuring a walky-talky with the text 'Jawan' flashing on it was unveiled. Red Chillies Productions had shared the video with the caption: “Stay Tuned...#JawanTrailer.”

More about Jawan

Directed by filmmaker Atlee, Jawan boasts of high-octane action sequences. It is produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on September 7. It also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Riddhi Dogra, Astha Agarwal, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Kenny Basumatary and Girija Oak.

In June last year, Shah Rukh Khan had unveiled Jawan teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. Shah Rukh was seen wrapping bandages on his face as the film's theme played in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan on working with Nayanthara, Vijay

During one of his AskSRK sessions on Twitter, Shah Rukh had shared his experience of working with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and director Atlee. Talking about Nayanthara, he wrote, "She is lovely....too sweet and awesome to work with. A pleasure." He called Vijay a “humble person and a brilliant actor” and added, “learnt a lot from Vijay".

Sharing his experience of working with Atlee, he said, “Hectic and fun to shoot with Atlee Vijay & Nayan and everybody else. Really intense and fun.” He had also revealed, “Atlee and Anirudh made me do a few song lines (lip sync) in Tamil....hope I got them right.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON