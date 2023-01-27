Jr. NTR’s cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna collapses during political rally and suffers cardiac arrest, admitted in ICU

Actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who also happens to be RRR star Jr NTR’s cousin, on Friday collapsed during a political foot march in Kuppam in Chittoor district. Taraka Ratna’s uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna revealed that he suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

Ratna was part of the political rally that was kicked off by former chief minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh. Reportedly, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna took part in a puja at Lakshmipuram Sri Varadaraja Swamy Temple, after which he also joined for prayer at a mosque. He collapsed while exiting the mosque and videos of him being rushed to the hospital have surfaced online.

Nandamuri Balakrishna spoke to the reporters after visiting his nephew in the hospital. “All his parameters read okay, they have given first aid and taken care of him as well as they can. There is nothing to worry about. The doctors have also suggested us to take him to Bengaluru. He had a heart attack and his valves are blocked.” Balakrishna shared his health update, as quoted by Times Of India.

The report further added that Ratna is currently in the ICU. Even though the doctors managed to bring back his pulse, he’s still in unconscious stage. Reportedly, an angiogram was performed on Taraka Ratna and a stent has been put in his heart. He will be shifted to Bengaluru via a chopper if needed.

The 39-year-old actor made his acting debut in the 2002 Telugu film Okato Number Kurradu. He’s popular for his work in movies like Taarak, Bhadri Ramudu, Manamantha and Raja Cheyyi Vesthe.

He was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu web series 9 Hours.

