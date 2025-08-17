Manchester United vs Arsenal: Predicted lineups, when and where to watch in India?

The eagerly awaited Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal will take place on Sunday, August 17, 2025. The match will be held at the iconic Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, starting at 9:00 PM IST. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester United vs Arsenal match. Ruben Amorim (left) and Mikel Arteta would love to start their campaign on a high note

Match Details

Match: Manchester United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26

Date: 17 August 2025

Time: 9 pm IST

Venue: Old Trafford Stadium.

Where to watch in India?

Football fans from India can watch the Manchester United vs Arsenal match LIVE on the JioHotstar app and website, accessible via OTTplay Premium. The match will also be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports TV channels in India.

Team News and predicted lineups

Both teams have invested heavily in their attacking setups in the summer transfer window. Manchester United will rely on their new striker Benjamin Sesko alongside Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to spearhead their offense.

Andre Onana and Joshua Zirkzee have missed all of pre-season with muscle injuries and are doubtful. However, Amorim was positive about them, seeing that both of them returned to training. However, Lisandro Martinez is not available for the match since he has not recovered well enough from his knee injury.

Altay Bayindir is expected to star between the sticks for United if Onana is not available for selection.

Meantime, Arsenal’s striking threat will come from their new signing, Viktor Gyokeres, supported by the talented wide forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

The good news from Arsenal fans is that Leandro Trossard is available for selection, and if not 90 minutes, he can definitely play tonight’s game. More than that, defenders William Saliba and Gabriel will also be available for tonight’s clash.

Gabriel Jesus, as we all know, has sustained an ACL injury and will be out of action for most of the season.

Manchester United’s predicted lineup: Bayındır (GK), Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw, Diallo, Ugarte, Fernandes (C), Dorgu, Mbeumo, Šeško, Cunha

Arsenal’s Predicted lineup: David Raya (GK), Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli, V. Gyokeres