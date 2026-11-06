Anoushka Shankar calls Russell Brand ‘monster’ after he's found guilty of rape and sexual assault

British Comedian Russell Brand was found guilty of rape of one woman and sexually assaulting three others on Thursday. The actor-comedian was found guilty in court on Thursday and will likely face a ‘significant’ sentence on Monday. Sitarist Anoushka Shankar reacted to the news on his Instagram, calling him a ‘monster’ and recalling his visit to her home. She also stated that it was horrific to see Russell’s misogyny being celebrated for years now.
Anoushka Shankar on Russell Brand being found guilty of rape, assault
On Friday, Anoushka posted a picture of a newspaper stand with headlines reporting that Russell had been found guilty. “It’s impossible to put the feelings into words. This monster wore his true character on his sleeve, hiding in plain sight,” she wrote, adding, “It’s horrific that society allowed (allows) men like this to build castles to their egos, be celebrated for their hubris, their addictions, their violence, their misogyny. He needed to go down, and this is a win. But so many others don’t. And that never leaves a corner of my mind.”
She also recalled another unnamed man bringing Russell to her home years ago, writing, “Separately, it makes me shudder to know that this particular monster has been in my home (brought by someone else, many years ago, a man I came to know for his own, subtler brand of patriarchy). It’s a horrible feeling to know how close this lurks, at all times, across all cultures. But today, at least, some justice…”
Russell Brand found guilty, to be sentenced soon{{/usCountry}}
She also recalled another unnamed man bringing Russell to her home years ago, writing, “Separately, it makes me shudder to know that this particular monster has been in my home (brought by someone else, many years ago, a man I came to know for his own, subtler brand of patriarchy). It’s a horrible feeling to know how close this lurks, at all times, across all cultures. But today, at least, some justice…”
Russell Brand found guilty, to be sentenced soon{{/usCountry}}
Deep Dive
Why did Anoushka Shankar call Russell Brand a “monster”?
What was Russell Brand found guilty of?
What sentence could Russell Brand face?
Russell built his image as someone who bragged about his sexual exploits for years. On Thursday, he was convicted by a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others. According to AP, the judge denied a bail request to see his kids, given the possibility he might flee. “I regret the hardship caused to the children, of course. But the hardship has been caused by serious criminal offending by their father,” said the judge.
Russell was remanded in custody and was told by the judge that he faced a ‘significant custodial term’ during his sentencing on Monday. The actor-comedian also faces accusations of raping two other women, including a 16-year-old schoolgirl. According to AFP, the chief of London's Metropolitan Police said Friday ‘many more’ women might come forward with accusations against Russell. It remains to be seen what his Monday sentencing will entail.
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