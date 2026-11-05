Comedian Russell Brand found guilty of rape and sexual assault

British comedian and actor Russell Brand ​was found guilty in ‌a London court on Thursday of rape and sexual assault charges on allegations dating back more than 20 years. As per the latest update from AP, the trial was held at in a London court on November 5, where Judge Joel Bennathan said that the comedian would receive a prison term when he is sentenced Monday. Comedian and actor Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, where he is charged with counts of rape and sexual assault against six women.(AP Photo/Thomas Krych) (AP Photo/Thomas Krych)

Russell Brand found guilty Russell Brand, who is the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, denied the charges and testified that he was obsessed with sex as a young man and once led a promiscuous life but had never forced anyone to do something against their will. He was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. He was acquitted of two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The jury of eight men and four women in Southwark Crown Court deliberated more than eight hours over two days.

The comedian said the criminal case had a devastating impact on his life and family. “My entire life has been consumed by these events, these allegations, these accusations,” he said.

Brand’s lawyers argued that the alleged victims were undermined by the fact that they only went to police years after the alleged assaults, and following the broadcast of a 2023 documentary that contained anonymous allegations against Brand.

Brand testified that friends and colleagues had abandoned him.

About his career Known for risque stand-up routines and battles with drugs and alcohol, Brand rose to prominence in the early 2000s, hosting television programs and his own BBC radio show. He appeared in Hollywood films including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek" and was briefly married to pop star Katy Perry.

In recent years he has moved away from mainstream media, relocated to Florida and built a large online following with videos mixing wellness, conspiracy theories and discussions of his religious devotion.

(via inputs from AP)