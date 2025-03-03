Anu Malik's daughter Ada Malik ‘looks like BLACKPINK’s Lisa'? Internet thinks so. Watch

Playback singer Anu Malik was recently seen attending Bollywood filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark Gowariker's wedding reception in Mumbai with his family. What caught fans' attention was the singer's daughter, whom the internet thinks looks like K-pop star Lisa. Internet thinks Anu Malik's daughter Ada Malik has a striking resemblance with BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Ada Malik at Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's reception

A paparazzo shared a video of Anu Malik and his daughter, Ada Malik, posing for the camera as they arrived at the wedding reception of Ashutosh's son. Ada looked stunning in a black and gold embellished kurta paired with a black long skirt. Her short hair, with bangs across her forehead and winged eyeliner, had the internet drawing comparisons with BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Internet thinks she looks like BLACKPINK's Lisa

One of the comments read, "Her look and makeup are the same as Lisa's." Another commented, "If you look quickly, you will think it is Lisa from BLACKPINK OMG." Another wrote, "I thought she was Lisa from BLACKPINK." An internet user added, "OMG, had a mini attack thinking that it's really my adorable fav Lisaaaa here in Indiaaa." However, some Lisa fans were not happy with the comparison, with one writing, "Now someone can't even have bangs???"

Who is Ada Malik?

Ada is the daughter of Anu Malik and Anju Malik and is a fashion designer by profession. She completed her studies at Parsons School of Design in New York. She recently designed an origami dress for Tanisha Mukerji, who shared pictures of herself in the dress on Instagram, writing, "Cover me in sunshine! Feeling like an origami princess in this fabulous creation by my gorgeous Ada Mallik!"

Ashutosh Gowariker's son, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 2 in Mumbai. The filmmaker later hosted a grand reception for the newlywed couple, which was a star-studded affair. Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Pashmina Roshan, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey were seen blessing the newlyweds.