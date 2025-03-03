‘This is iconic’: Ashutosh Gowariker impresses fans with dance moves to Mitwa at son Konark's sangeet. Watch

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark Gowariker, tied the knot with Niyati Kanakia in an intimate wedding ceremony on March 2. Many Bollywood celebs were seen attending his reception in Mumbai. However, a video of the sangeet festivities has surfaced on the internet, showing the filmmaker stealing the show with his dance moves. Ashutosh Gowariker grooves at son Konark Gowariker's sangeet.

Ashutosh grooves to Mitwa

In the video, a few people are seen taking Ashutosh to the stage, and the filmmaker is then seen flaunting his dance moves to the song Mitwa from his film Lagaan, which stars Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. The filmmaker looked dashing in a blue sherwani, and everyone was heard hooting and cheering for him as he grooved on stage.

Internet impressed with Ashutosh's moves

His dance moves not only impressed the guests present at the sangeet ceremony but also left fans in awe. One of the fans commented, “This is iconic! Too good.” Another commented, “Literally the best.” Another comment read, “Absolutely fantastic.” Another Instagram user wrote, “That’s a huge one.” Another wrote, “He’s so graceful.”

Ashutosh’s son, Konark, is currently working as an assistant with his father and is yet to make his Bollywood debut as an actor or director. His wife, Niyati Kanakia, is the daughter of Rasesh Babubhai Kanakia, a real estate magnate and the owner of Kanakia Builders. Konark and Niyati's reception was a grand and star-studded affair. From Aamir Khan and Vidya Balan to Sonali Bendre, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey, many stars attended the newlyweds' big day.

About Ashutosh Gowariker

Ashutosh is one of Bollywood’s noted filmmakers, popularly known for making award-winning films like Swades, Lagaan, and Jodhaa Akbar. His recent venture was the 2019 film Panipat, which starred Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, collecting only ₹49 crore worldwide. The filmmaker is yet to announce his new project.