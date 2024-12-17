New Delhi, "Swades" was more than just a film, it was a journey of homecoming, a story of belonging, and a call to reconnect with our roots, director Ashutosh Gowariker said on Tuesday as he marked the 20th release anniversary of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Ashutosh Gowariker marks 20 yrs of 'Swades'; thanks audience for keeping film alive with love

In a letter shared on Instagram, the filmmaker thanked the many greats, including story writer M G Sathya, K P Saxena for dialogues, producer Ronnie Screwvala, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and music composer A R Rahman, who came together to mount the film which hit the screens on December 17, 2004.

"Swades" followed an NRI called Mohan Bhargava , who leaves his cushy job as a project manager at NASA and returns to his native village Charanpur to meet his nanny Kaveriamma only to realise that his duty towards his country is bigger than his personal ambition. It also starred Gayatri Joshi as Geeta, an idealistic teacher and Mohan's love interest.

"Today, I find myself reflecting on the journey of 'Swades' as it celebrates its 20th anniversary! It is hard to believe how time has flown since we first brought this story to the screen. 'Swades' was more than just a film-it was a journey of homecoming, a story of belonging, and a call to reconnect with our roots. At its heart, it carried a message of hope, responsibility, and the importance of giving back. Through Mohan Bhargava’s journey, I wanted to inspire that sense of purpose within all of us," Gowariker wrote.

"Most of all, my deepest thanks to you, the audience, who embraced this film as your own. Over the years, you have kept Swades alive with your love, stories, and memories. Your connection to Mohan, Kaveriamma, Geeta, and Charanpur has made this film timeless,"

The filmmaker, also known for his lavishly-mounted period dramas such as "Lagaan", "Jodhaa Akbar", and "Panipat", thanked the cast and crew for their contribution.

"My heartfelt gratitude to Shah Rukh for embodying Mohan Bhargava with such honesty and bringing forth the message of the film with so much conviction. Really indebted to every Artist, HOD and Technician who made 'Swades' a reality. To Rahman and Javed Saab your music and words have been the soul of Swades," he added.

Regarded amongst one of the contemporary classics of Hindi cinema, "Swades" has gained a newfound relevance in the age of social media. It is also considered one of the most realised performances of Shah Rukh.

Gowariker highlighted how songs from the film like "Yeh Tara Woh Tara" and "Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera" continue to touch hearts across generations.

"So do the amazing voices of Udit , Alka , Madhushree, Vijay , Hariharan, Kailash and of course, Rahman."

The filmmaker praised costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, the first Indian to win an Oscar, cinematographer Mahesh Aney, art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai, editor Ballu Saluja, sound designer Stephen Gomes, and choreographers Saroj Khan, Raju Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant, and Bosco Caesar.

He also remembered "many dear members" who the team lost in the last 20 years.

"Actors: Lekh Tandon ji, Kishori Ballal ji, Rajesh Vivek ji, Vishnudutt Gaur ji, Vishwa Mohan Badola ji, Mrs. Farrukh Jaffar aapa, and Peter Rawley. HOD's: Bhanu Athaiya ji, Saroj Khan ji, K. P. Saxena saab, Nitin Desai, and Rajendra Rao. I will always remember them fondly and with gratitude. Their work and spirit will always live on!"

Gowariker further shared two special edition anniversary posters to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

"Here's to 20 years of Swades and here's to you - May you keep 'lighting the bulb' in your life and in the lives of others on your way."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.