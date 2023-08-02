AP Dhillon shares old candid video, talks about those who move abroad like him: What these people do not realize is…

Singer AP Dhillon of Brown Munde fame shared a video of him singing a song and playing his guitar on his last night in India before he moved to Canada to make a career in music. He also threw light on the cultural differences, language barriers, financial struggles, and lack of support within their own communities faced by people like him who move to a different country for better lives. Also read: AP Dhillon on Sidhu Moose Wala's death: ‘People will never know what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist’ AP Dhillon is a Canadian singer now.

Sharing the video of him sitting on a staircase and singing Amrinder Gill's song Dairy while playing the guitar, AP Dhillon wrote, “This video was taken the night before I left India to move to Canada. Everyday thousands of people like me leave their families to immigrate to a new world with the hopes of a better future. What these people do not realize is the struggle that lies ahead... cultural differences, language barriers, financial struggles, and lack of support within our own communities. We are all trying to find our way in a world that we don’t understand and that doesn’t understand us."

Talking about the series which will show his journey for the first time, he further added, “A lot of you know my music, but not many know about me and my journey. On August 18th my story, AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, will be showcased on Prime Video. What I hope for you to take away from this is it’s not me that is a First Of A Kind but our entire generation is. All my fellow creatives who are paving the way for our culture to go global are the First Of A Kind and it is time to unite so that the world can recognize our movement. We are ALL the First Of A Kind, but definitely not the last. #apdhillononprime @primevideoin.”

Malaika Arora dropped a heart emoji in reaction to his post. A fan wrote, “he still doesn’t get the respect he deserves.”

AP Dhillon has delivered several hit singles including Majhail, Toxic, Foreigns, Insane and Tere Te. His full name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon. This year, he became the first Punjabi artist to perform at the Juno Awards in Edmonton, Canada where he performed his hit song Summer High.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail