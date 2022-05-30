AP Dhillon on Sidhu Moose Wala's death: ‘People will never know what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist’

Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillon has joined celebs and fans around the world in expressing shock at the death of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who had a huge following in India, as well as in Canada. AP Dhillon, who is best known for his hit tracks like Majhail and Brown Munde, shared on Instagram that although Moose Wala might be gone, his legacy is alive. He also highlighted how difficult it was to be a “Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis,” in the face of “constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy.” Read more: Drake shares pic of Sidhu Moose Wala as he offers condolences at his death, fans wish they made a song together

Moose Wala was gunned down while driving his Mahindra Thar SUV near his ancestral village in the Mansa district of Punjab, according to reports. Three people were shot and taken to hospital, where the singer-rapper was declared dead. He had joined the Congress party and ran unsuccessfully for office in the recent 2022 Punjab elections.

There has been an outpouring of social media tributes for Moose Wala after he was shot dead. On Sunday, AP Dhillon, too, took to his Instagram Stories to share that he deeply resonated with Moose Wala, because he was someone, who succeeded on his own terms.

AP Dhillon paid a tribute to the late Sidhu Moose Wala on Instagram.

“Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artist behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love,” he wrote.

In his tribute to Moose Wala, AP Dhillon, also said, “I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better.”

AP Dhillon or Amritpal Singh Dhillon is an Indian-born Canadian singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer associated with Punjabi music. His 2021 concert in Mumbai was attended by actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. Actor Alia Bhatt was also spotted at his Gurugram concert in 2021.

