Drake shares pic of Sidhu Moose Wala as he offers condolences at his death, fans wish they made a song together

US Rapper Drake has offered condolences at the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. On Monday, Drake took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of Sidhu and his mother. He wrote, RIP Moose and added a bird emoji. (Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala: Fans notice similarities between his final song The Last Ride and circumstances of his death)

The post by Drake.

Fans of the two singers were upset that the two could not collaborate on any song. “I always had the feeling that Sidhu and Drake would collab one day because they both have links to Toronto and it would have been massive for the Punjabi music industry, it's a shame we'll never see it happen now,” wrote a fan on Twitter. “Didnt’t even get to see that Drake x Sidhu collab or that Nav x Sidhu collab,” commented another. “Being a punjabi, I am a die hard fan of Sidhu Moose Wala and just tweeted before his death that I wanted a collab of him with drake. Life is so unpredictable. Always loved his vibe. I’ll miss him,” tweeted another fan.

Sidhu, 28, had fought the recent assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. According to police sources, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of Moosewala.

Leaders of Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and blamed the AAP government for the incident. A three-member Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the murder, the DGP said.

In a media statement, the state police chief said the singer's security cover was scaled down to free personnel for deployment during the Operation Bluestar anniversary next month. Two of the four Punjab police commandos deployed with him were withdrawn, he said.

The singer was touted as a youth icon and an "international figure" by the Punjab Congress after he joined the party. His mother is a Sarpanch of Moosa village in Mansa district while his father is an ex-serviceman. He had established his name as a Punjabi singer with chartbusters like Jatt Da Muqabla, Dollar, So high and Bambiha Bole.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON