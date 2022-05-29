Sidhu Moose Wala: Fans notice similarities between his final song The Last Ride and circumstances of his death

Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday evening. The popular musician had joined Congress last year and had even contested the Punjab Assembly Elections unsuccessfully. His death at the age of 28 sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry with many celebs expressing shock and sadness at the rapper’s sudden death. Many fans also pointed out the eerie similarities the singer’s final song had with the circumstances of his death.

Sidhu released a song titled The Last Ride on May 15. The song was uploaded to Sidhu’s official YouTube channel, where it garnered close to 10 million views. Many of the singer’s fans pointed out that the song contained a lot of similarities with how the rapper died. The song was reportedly a homage to rapper Tupac Shakur (also referred to as 2Pac, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996). The song’s cover pic was the car Tupac was in that day.

Tweet on Sidhu Moose Wala's song The Last Ride.

Pointing this out, a Twitter user wrote, “Irony is the last song Sidhu Moosewala dropped was the last ride and its cover was 2 pac assassination car, the same way sidhu is killed.” Sidhu was also in his car when he was shot dead in Mansa, Punjab. “Two weeks after releasing a song called The Last Ride Sidhu was shot dead in his car. Such is life. Legend,” read a tweet.

Many fans pointed out the similarities between the song and the rapper's death.

A fan pointed out how the song's lyrics referred to someone dying young.

Many others pointed to the ominous lyrics of the song as well. One fan tweeted, “Just last week he released a song name The last ride and those were the lyrics: "Ho Chobbar De Chehre Utte Noor Dassda, Ni Ehda Uthuga Jawani Vich Janaaza Mithiye" Today he has been shot dead." These lyrics roughly translate to: “The glow on his face says his funeral will be held in his youth.”

A fan pointed out that one of Sidhu's most popular tracks was titled 295, which is also the date of his death.

Some fans pointed out that another of Sidhu’s songs appeared to have eerie connections to his death. Last year, he had released a song called Track 295. “What a Coincidence! Track 295 :- aaj ki date n month 29-5 (today’s date and month).”

The rapper was born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu in 1993. He rose to fame with the track So High in 2018 and continued his success with tracks like Issa Jatt, Selfmade, Famous, and Warning Shots. He entered politics in 2021 and joined the Congress, contesting the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls from the Mansa assembly seat but was defeated by AAP's Dr Vijay Singla.

