Ranveer Singh showcases chiselled body, takes inspiration from Brown Munde; Tiger Shroff knows he is 'beastin'

Joining the Brown Munde gang, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh left netizens awestruck by showcasing his chiselled physique in his latest post on Thursday.

The Gully Boy star posted a snap on Instagram, in which he set the temperature soaring with his toned physique.

While taking inspiration from the Punjabi hit Brown Munde song, Ranveer is seen showcasing his perfectly tanned and buffed body. Clad in a white coloured loose vest, he looks handsome while striking a candid pose for the camera.





With a moustache, the actor could be seen soaking up the sun with his glares on. The 35-year-old star captioned the post, "brawn munde".

With the post hitting more than six lakh likes within a few minutes of it being posted, scores of the Padmaavat actor's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.

Bollywood's fitness enthusiast and actor Tiger Shroff was also left in complete awe with Ranveer's well-toned physique which made him drop a comment, "Beastin" on the post. Ranveer's fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens also wrote, "Looking jacked bro" in the comments section.

Earlier, his Gully Boy co-star, Sidhant Chaturvedi also shared a montage of his 'recently deleted' gallery folder with a 'Brown Munde' twist to it.

Also read: Akshay Kumar shares video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha fixing makeup in moving bus

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama 83 in which he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

The Ladies Vs Ricky Behl star also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ranveer singh Topics