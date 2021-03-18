Ranveer Singh showcases chiselled body, takes inspiration from Brown Munde; Tiger Shroff knows he is 'beastin'
Joining the Brown Munde gang, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh left netizens awestruck by showcasing his chiselled physique in his latest post on Thursday.
The Gully Boy star posted a snap on Instagram, in which he set the temperature soaring with his toned physique.
While taking inspiration from the Punjabi hit Brown Munde song, Ranveer is seen showcasing his perfectly tanned and buffed body. Clad in a white coloured loose vest, he looks handsome while striking a candid pose for the camera.
With a moustache, the actor could be seen soaking up the sun with his glares on. The 35-year-old star captioned the post, "brawn munde".
With the post hitting more than six lakh likes within a few minutes of it being posted, scores of the Padmaavat actor's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire and lovestruck emoticons.
Bollywood's fitness enthusiast and actor Tiger Shroff was also left in complete awe with Ranveer's well-toned physique which made him drop a comment, "Beastin" on the post. Ranveer's fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens also wrote, "Looking jacked bro" in the comments section.
Earlier, his Gully Boy co-star, Sidhant Chaturvedi also shared a montage of his 'recently deleted' gallery folder with a 'Brown Munde' twist to it.
Also read: Akshay Kumar shares video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha fixing makeup in moving bus
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranveer will be soon seen in the upcoming sports drama 83 in which he will share screen space with his wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia.
The Ladies Vs Ricky Behl star also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in the pipeline.
Ranveer Singh showcases chiselled bod, takes inspiration from Brown Munde
Akshay Kumar shares video of Jacqueline and Nushrat fixing makeup in moving bus
Renuka Shahane is unrecognizable in this throwback pic
- Actor-filmmaker Renuka Shahane shared a throwback picture and claimed that while she is a non-glamourous person, the picture showed her as a glamourous person.
Sanjana Sanghi: Making the right choices is a tough thing, I took my time to lock my second film
Kareena can't stop staring at her newborn baby. Check out her new pic
- Kareena Kapoor Khan shared new picture of herself lovingly looking at her newborn son. Sadly, she did not share any picture of the little baby.
Anil celebrates his 38-year old association with makeup man with a warm post
- Anil Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to share pictures with his makeup man of 38 years, Deepak Chauhan. See them here.
When Shah Rukh and Aamir were stunned by magician at a Diwali party. Watch
Pankaj Tripathi: Feminism should be taught to all young boys in school
Sonam stuns with her purple hair, says she's done so only for husband Anand
- Sonam Kapoor on Thursday shared a fun picture of herself in purple hair filter on Instagram. See it here.
Shraddha Kapoor chills in Maldives with parents, drops stunning selfie
Kangana shares pics in ripped jeans with an advice for youngsters
- Kangana Ranaut has joined the debate on ripped jeans, sparked by Uttarakhand chief minister's latest controversial remarks.
On Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birth anniversary, Tina Munim gets nostalgic
- Shashi Kapoor, who died in 2017, would have turned 83 on Thursday had he been alive. On his birth anniversary, actors fondly remember him. See here.
Parineeti mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter objects to her mole
Katrina Kaif debuts new hairdo for a new film, sister Isabelle says 'love it'
- Katrina Kaif is getting back into the work mode slowly but surely. On Thursday, she shared a new picture of herself with a brand new hairdo. It is for her new film, she said.