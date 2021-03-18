Akshay Kumar shares video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha fixing makeup in moving bus
Akshay Kumar is in Ayodhya with the team of his upcoming next, Ram Setu. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to share a video of Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha as they fixed their makeup on a moving bus.
In the video shared by Akshay, Jacqueline is seen perfecting her eyeliner while Nushrratt is fixing her lipstick. Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Sharing the view on my left and right...our version of India’s Got Talent What say? @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha."
Nushrratt also shared photos with Jacqueline. "Grateful to seek blessings in the Holy land of Ayodhya for #RamSetu," she captioned her post.
The team met the main priest of Ram Janmabhoomi, Satyendra Das, on Thursday and performed mahurat shot in his presence. The mandap from the puja ceremony that took place in Ayodhya sees the team seeking blessings from Lord Ram for their upcoming movie.
Akshay wrote in the caption of the post, "Aaj shree ayodhya jee mein film 'ram setu' ke shubhaarambh par bhagavaan shree raam ka aasheervaad praapt hua (Today, the blessings of Lord Ram were received at the launch of the film 'Ram Setu' in Sri Ayodhya)."
Also read: Kareena Kapoor can't stop staring at her newborn baby. Check out her new pic
The Good Newwz actor had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media accounts. He had also shared the first look poster of the film that revolves around the ideals of Lord Rama.
The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma and is produced by Aruna Bhatia and Vikram Malhotra.
Ranveer Singh showcases chiselled bod, takes inspiration from Brown Munde
Akshay Kumar shares video of Jacqueline and Nushrat fixing makeup in moving bus
Renuka Shahane is unrecognizable in this throwback pic
- Actor-filmmaker Renuka Shahane shared a throwback picture and claimed that while she is a non-glamourous person, the picture showed her as a glamourous person.
Sanjana Sanghi: Making the right choices is a tough thing, I took my time to lock my second film
Kareena can't stop staring at her newborn baby. Check out her new pic
- Kareena Kapoor Khan shared new picture of herself lovingly looking at her newborn son. Sadly, she did not share any picture of the little baby.
Anil celebrates his 38-year old association with makeup man with a warm post
- Anil Kapoor on Thursday took to Twitter to share pictures with his makeup man of 38 years, Deepak Chauhan. See them here.
When Shah Rukh and Aamir were stunned by magician at a Diwali party. Watch
Pankaj Tripathi: Feminism should be taught to all young boys in school
Sonam stuns with her purple hair, says she's done so only for husband Anand
- Sonam Kapoor on Thursday shared a fun picture of herself in purple hair filter on Instagram. See it here.
Shraddha Kapoor chills in Maldives with parents, drops stunning selfie
Kangana shares pics in ripped jeans with an advice for youngsters
- Kangana Ranaut has joined the debate on ripped jeans, sparked by Uttarakhand chief minister's latest controversial remarks.
On Shashi Kapoor's 83rd birth anniversary, Tina Munim gets nostalgic
- Shashi Kapoor, who died in 2017, would have turned 83 on Thursday had he been alive. On his birth anniversary, actors fondly remember him. See here.
Parineeti mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter objects to her mole
Katrina Kaif debuts new hairdo for a new film, sister Isabelle says 'love it'
- Katrina Kaif is getting back into the work mode slowly but surely. On Thursday, she shared a new picture of herself with a brand new hairdo. It is for her new film, she said.