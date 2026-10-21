Arijit Singh’s 11.8 lakh concert package sells out fast; Diljit Dosanjh keeps ticket prices capped at 18,000

Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are preparing to take their music to audiences across India, but the price of watching them live varies sharply. While Arijit’s most expensive concert package costs ₹11.8 lakh, Diljit has capped his top ticket price at ₹18,000. The demand for the artists is massive, as both are beginning their tours at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Arijit Singh’s return comes with tickets worth lakhs

Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are all set to kick off their respective India tours with first stop being Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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Arijit announced a nine-city India tour for 2027 to mark 20 years in music. The stadium shows will feature some of his best-known songs, including Agar Tum Saath Ho, Tum Hi Ho and Vida Karo. The tour comes months after the singer surprised fans in January by announcing his decision to step away from playback singing and focus on his own musical pursuits. The tour will begin in January 2027 and continue until May, with tickets ranging from ₹999 for entry-level seats at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium to ₹11.8 lakh for a premium 15-seater table at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

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According to thumpN, the tour’s official ticketing partner, the most expensive packages in different cities are priced between ₹7 lakh and ₹10 lakh. These are aimed at groups looking for a more exclusive concert experience, offering couch seating, special gifts, premium alcohol bottles and dedicated entry and exit points. Guests will also have access to separate lavatories.

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{{^usCountry}} The package even includes a social media perk. A dedicated content creator will film an Instagram Reel featuring the guests at the concert and share it with them the following day. The high prices have not stopped fans from booking the premium options. Reports suggest that around 60% of the top-priced ticket categories have already sold out. Arijit has seen similar demand before. A 40-seater premium lounge at his Pune concert three years ago reportedly sold for ₹16 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The package even includes a social media perk. A dedicated content creator will film an Instagram Reel featuring the guests at the concert and share it with them the following day. The high prices have not stopped fans from booking the premium options. Reports suggest that around 60% of the top-priced ticket categories have already sold out. Arijit has seen similar demand before. A 40-seater premium lounge at his Pune concert three years ago reportedly sold for ₹16 lakh. {{/usCountry}}

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The singer’s upcoming tour is expected to attract around five lakh people across nine cities. It will kick off in Ahmedabad on January 9, 2027, followed by Chandigarh on January 23 and Jaipur on February 7. Mumbai is scheduled for February 20, Bengaluru for March 13 and New Delhi for March 27. The remaining concerts will take place in Pune on April 10, Indore on May 1 and Hyderabad on May 15.

Diljit Dosanjh keeps his ticket prices below ₹ 18,000

Diljit Dosanjh is taking a different approach for the India leg of his ongoing Aura World Tour. After the success of his 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour, which reportedly generated ₹943 crore in revenue, the Punjabi singer is set to perform across several Indian cities.

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His most expensive tickets for the upcoming India shows are priced at ₹18,000, a sharp contrast to the lakh-rupee packages available for Arijit’s concerts. The pricing gives fans a chance to attend a major live show without paying for an ultra-premium hospitality experience.

Diljit has been performing across Europe and North America as part of the Aura World Tour this year. The India leg is scheduled to begin in Delhi-NCR on November 1, followed by Indore on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 21, Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29. The tour will then head to Lucknow on December 5. A Chandigarh concert has also been announced, with further details yet to be shared by the promoter.

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Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh: A look at their musical journeys

Arijit Singh rose to prominence after participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005. Over the years, he has become one of Hindi cinema’s most prominent playback singers, lending his voice to popular tracks such as Gerua, Channa Mereya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Bulleya, Naina, Zaalima, Galti Se Mistake, Ae Watan, Mast Magan, Rait Zara Si, Kesariya, Apna Bana Le, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Tum Kya Mile, Ve Kamleya, Chaleya, Sajni and Gehra Hua. His more recent work includes Jai Jai Ram from the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.

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Diljit Dosanjh, meanwhile, has built a career spanning music and films over the past two decades. The Punjabi singer and actor has established a strong following in India and overseas, with his live shows drawing large crowds. He was most recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.