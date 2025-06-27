Badshah debuts at Paris Men's Fashion Week, hangs out with international artists, Steve Harvey

Rapper Badshah made a memorable debut at the Amiri Spring-Summer 2026 runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, held at the iconic Le Carreau Du Temple on Thursday. Badshah met International musicians J Balvin and French Montana at the Paris Fashion week.

Badshah at Paris Fashion Week

The 39-year-old rapper marked his foray into the global fashion scene by echoing the collection’s core theme of relaxed luxury blended with global influences. Badshah was dressed in a tailored black beaded fleck double-breasted blazer with matching flared trousers. The outfit exuded sophistication and modern flair. The intricate beading added rich texture and a subtle shimmer, highlighting the craftsmanship behind the ensemble.

Badshah with American fashion designer Mike Amiri.

Badshah chose to complete his look with black Tassle Crystal Jumbo Loafers and an Amiri Hollywood tote, adorned with a vibrant bouquet of flowers. He accessorised with a custom-made diamond and gold 'Om' pendant and Audemars Piguet Cascade Ladies Royal Oak Limited Edition watch.

During his Paris Fashion Week debut at the Amiri Spring/Summer 2026 show, Badshah rubbed shoulders with several global icons, making his presence felt on the international style circuit. Among those he met were rapper French Montana, Colombian music superstar J Balvin, and American television legend Steve Harvey. Badshah’s inclusion among such high-profile names further solidified his growing influence beyond music and into the realms of fashion and global pop culture.

Badshah with American comedian and TV host Steve Harvey at the Paris Fashion Week.

Badshah's career highlights

One of the biggest names in Indian hip-hop, Badshah has built an impressive career over the past two decades, with over 10 billion streams to his name.

His influence spans the music and entertainment industries, from dominating music charts to appearing on television and in films. His signature urban fashion sense and stage presence have also earned him a massive social media following, including over 15 million fans on Instagram.

The singer-songwriter, rapper and composer is also preparing to embark on his highly anticipated Unfinished Tour in the US. It begins in September 2025, and will see him perform in six cities across the country.