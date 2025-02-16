Badshah gets trolled for shouting ‘free Samay Raina’ during live concert: ‘When was he arrested?’ Watch

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have been embroiled in controversy ever since the YouTuber made a remark about parents and sex on India's Got Latent. While many celebrities criticized Samay and Ranveer, some have come out in support of them. Now, a video of Badshah giving a shoutout to Samay during his concert has surfaced online. Badshah comes in support of Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent row.

Badshah gives a shoutout to Samay

Badshah recently performed at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat. Towards the end of his concert, while thanking the audience, the singer and rapper took a moment to show his support for Samay Raina amid the ongoing controversy by shouting, "Free Samay Raina," which sparked loud cheers from the audience.

Reddit reacts

A Reddit user shared the video in which Badshah is seen giving the shoutout. However, the gesture drew mixed reactions. One Reddit user commented, "You could have just said 'I stand with Samay Raina,' but no worries, maybe next time." Another wrote, "Free Samay Raina? When was he arrested?"

One user remarked, "Overdid it, but okay. Second-hand embarrassing 'free' lol. Samay isn’t in jail; he’s in the US playing chess." Another comment read, "Free Samay Raina? Are these guys idiots? Is he in jail? Is this issue really that big of a social cause?"

For the unversed, Badshah had previously appeared as a guest on Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent. The two have also collaborated on the music video Baawe, which featured rapper Raftaar.

All about the controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia's remark sparked widespread criticism on social media. Following the backlash, multiple FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and the organisers of India's Got Latent.

Samay issued a statement before deleting all the episodes of the show from YouTube. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."