Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Badshah gets trolled for shouting ‘free Samay Raina’ during live concert: ‘When was he arrested?’ Watch

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 16, 2025 10:08 PM IST

Badshah rooted for comedian Samay Raina during his recent concert over his India's Got Latent row. However, Reddit trolled the singer for this reason.

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia have been embroiled in controversy ever since the YouTuber made a remark about parents and sex on India's Got Latent. While many celebrities criticized Samay and Ranveer, some have come out in support of them. Now, a video of Badshah giving a shoutout to Samay during his concert has surfaced online.

Badshah comes in support of Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent row.
Badshah comes in support of Samay Raina amid India's Got Latent row.

(Also Read: Badshah seemingly advises Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon to stay united, learn from his and Honey Singh's mistake)

Badshah gives a shoutout to Samay

Badshah recently performed at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat. Towards the end of his concert, while thanking the audience, the singer and rapper took a moment to show his support for Samay Raina amid the ongoing controversy by shouting, "Free Samay Raina," which sparked loud cheers from the audience.

Reddit reacts

A Reddit user shared the video in which Badshah is seen giving the shoutout. However, the gesture drew mixed reactions. One Reddit user commented, "You could have just said 'I stand with Samay Raina,' but no worries, maybe next time." Another wrote, "Free Samay Raina? When was he arrested?"

One user remarked, "Overdid it, but okay. Second-hand embarrassing 'free' lol. Samay isn’t in jail; he’s in the US playing chess." Another comment read, "Free Samay Raina? Are these guys idiots? Is he in jail? Is this issue really that big of a social cause?"

For the unversed, Badshah had previously appeared as a guest on Samay Raina's show India’s Got Latent. The two have also collaborated on the music video Baawe, which featured rapper Raftaar.

All about the controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia's remark sparked widespread criticism on social media. Following the backlash, multiple FIRs were filed against Samay, Ranveer, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, and the organisers of India's Got Latent.

Samay issued a statement before deleting all the episodes of the show from YouTube. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India’s Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On