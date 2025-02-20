Blackpink announces 2025 World Tour, check out dates, venues, potential setlist
From show dates to venues, here's what you need to know about Blackpink's 2025 World Tour
Blackpink is ready to hit the road again for their 2025 World Tour. On Wednesday, YG Entertainment announced the famed K-pop girl group's upcoming tour, which includes multiple stops in the United States and Canada. Here's all you need to know about the highly anticipated tour:
Blackpink 2025 World Tour show dates and venues
The group, which consists of an all-female lineup of singers: Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo, will kick off their 2025 World Tour with a couple of shows in South Korea, followed by multiple stops in the United States and Europe. You can check out the full list of show dates below:
ALSO READ: Bob Dylan picks remote cities for first tour dates since release of Timothee Chalamet starrer biopic
July 5: Goyang, South Korea, at Goyang Stadium
July 6: Goyang, South Korea, at Goyang Stadium
July 12: Los Angeles, United States, at Sofi Stadium
July 18: Chicago, United States, at Soldiers Field
July 22: Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Stadium
July 26: New York, United States, at Citi Field
August 2: Paris, France, at Stade De France
August 6: Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo Snai La Maura
August 9: Barcelona, Spain, at Estadi Olímpic
August 15: London, England, at Wembley Stadium
January 16, 2026: Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome
January 17, 2026: Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome
January 18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome
ALSO READ: Morgan Wallen announces star-studded I'm The Problem Tour 2025, check out dates
Blackpink 2025 World Tour potential setlist
While Blackpink has not unveiled an official setlist for their upcoming 2025 World Tour, they are likely to perform some of their most played songs, which according to the setlist.fm are: DDU-DU DDU-DU, Whistle, As If It's Your Last, Stay, and Playing With Fire. Additionally, the setlist may feature a host of songs from their most recent album, Born Pink, which was released in 2022.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.