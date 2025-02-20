Menu Explore
Blackpink announces 2025 World Tour, check out dates, venues, potential setlist

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 20, 2025 03:55 PM IST

From show dates to venues, here's what you need to know about Blackpink's 2025 World Tour

Blackpink is ready to hit the road again for their 2025 World Tour. On Wednesday, YG Entertainment announced the famed K-pop girl group's upcoming tour, which includes multiple stops in the United States and Canada. Here's all you need to know about the highly anticipated tour:

Thai rapper and singer Lisa, from South Korean group Blackpink, performs during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Bangkok on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)(AFP)
Thai rapper and singer Lisa, from South Korean group Blackpink, performs during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Bangkok on December 31, 2024. (Photo by Chanakarn Laosarakham / AFP)(AFP)

Blackpink 2025 World Tour show dates and venues

The group, which consists of an all-female lineup of singers: Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo, will kick off their 2025 World Tour with a couple of shows in South Korea, followed by multiple stops in the United States and Europe. You can check out the full list of show dates below:

ALSO READ: Bob Dylan picks remote cities for first tour dates since release of Timothee Chalamet starrer biopic

July 5: Goyang, South Korea, at Goyang Stadium

July 6: Goyang, South Korea, at Goyang Stadium

July 12: Los Angeles, United States, at Sofi Stadium

July 18: Chicago, United States, at Soldiers Field

July 22: Toronto, Canada, at Rogers Stadium

July 26: New York, United States, at Citi Field

August 2: Paris, France, at Stade De France

August 6: Milan, Italy, at Ippodromo Snai La Maura

August 9: Barcelona, Spain, at Estadi Olímpic

August 15: London, England, at Wembley Stadium

January 16, 2026: Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

January 17, 2026: Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

January 18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan, at Tokyo Dome

ALSO READ: Morgan Wallen announces star-studded I'm The Problem Tour 2025, check out dates

Blackpink 2025 World Tour potential setlist

While Blackpink has not unveiled an official setlist for their upcoming 2025 World Tour, they are likely to perform some of their most played songs, which according to the setlist.fm are: DDU-DU DDU-DU, Whistle, As If It's Your Last, Stay, and Playing With Fire. Additionally, the setlist may feature a host of songs from their most recent album, Born Pink, which was released in 2022.

