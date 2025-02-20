When will tickets for Blackpink's LA, NY and Chicago shows go live? Prices, where and how to buy them
Blackpink will be performing in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago later this year. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on February 27.
K-pop sensation Blackpink will embark on a world tour later this year, visiting 10 cities across the globe. The tour includes four North American stops: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Toronto. It will kick off in Seoul in July and wrap up at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium in August.
Ticket details -
Tickets for the general public will go on sale on February 27 at LiveNation.com. All North American dates will be available for purchase starting at 3 p.m. local time on that day. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats. Prices range from $200 to $6,500.
World tour full schedule -
Blackpink World Tour 2025 dates
July 05: Goyang, South Korea - Goyang Stadium
July 06: Goyang, South Korea - Goyang Stadium
July 12: Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
July 18: Chicago - Soldier Field
July 22: Toronto - Rogers Stadium
July 26: New York - Citi Field
Aug. 02: Paris - Stade de France
Aug. 06: Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai La Maura
Aug. 09: Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic
Aug. 15: London - Wembley Stadium
Jan. 16, 2026: Tokyo - Tokyo Dome
Jan. 17, 2026: Tokyo - Tokyo Dome
Jan. 18, 2026: Tokyo - Tokyo Dome
Blackpink's possible set list -
The following songs were played the last time Blackpink members - Jisoo, Jenny, Rosé and Lisa - performed together at Seoul's Skydome on Sept. 17, 2023.
Act I
01.) “Pink Venom”
02.) “How You Like That”
03.) “Pretty Savage”
04.) “Kick It”
05.) “Whistle”
Act II (Solos)
06.) “SOLO / You & Me” (JENNIE song)
07.) “Gone / On The Ground” (ROSÉ song)
08.) “All Eyes On Me / Flower” (JISOO song)
09.) “MONEY” (LISA song)
Act III
10.) “Kill This Love”
11.) “Lovesick Girls”
12.) “Playing With Fire”
13.) “Typa Girl”
14.) “Shut Down”
15.) “Don’t Know What to Do”
16.) “Tally”
17.) “DDU-DU DDU-DU”
18.) “Forever Young”
Encore
19.) “Stay”
20.) “BOOMBAYAH”
21.) “Yeah Yeah Yeah”
22.) “As If It’s Your Last”
