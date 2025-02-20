When will tickets for Blackpink's LA, NY and Chicago shows go live? Prices, where and how to buy them

K-pop sensation Blackpink will embark on a world tour later this year, visiting 10 cities across the globe. The tour includes four North American stops: Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Toronto. It will kick off in Seoul in July and wrap up at London’s iconic Wembley Stadium in August. Blackpink world tour dates are out. (X)

Ticket details -

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on February 27 at LiveNation.com. All North American dates will be available for purchase starting at 3 p.m. local time on that day. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster and Vivid Seats. Prices range from $200 to $6,500.

World tour full schedule -

Blackpink World Tour 2025 dates

July 05: Goyang, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

July 06: Goyang, South Korea - Goyang Stadium

July 12: Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

July 18: Chicago - Soldier Field

July 22: Toronto - Rogers Stadium

July 26: New York - Citi Field

Aug. 02: Paris - Stade de France

Aug. 06: Milan, Italy - Ippodromo Snai La Maura

Aug. 09: Barcelona, Spain - Estadi Olímpic

Aug. 15: London - Wembley Stadium

Jan. 16, 2026: Tokyo - Tokyo Dome

Jan. 17, 2026: Tokyo - Tokyo Dome

Jan. 18, 2026: Tokyo - Tokyo Dome

Blackpink's possible set list -

The following songs were played the last time Blackpink members - Jisoo, Jenny, Rosé and Lisa - performed together at Seoul's Skydome on Sept. 17, 2023.

Act I

01.) “Pink Venom”

02.) “How You Like That”

03.) “Pretty Savage”

04.) “Kick It”

05.) “Whistle”

Act II (Solos)

06.) “SOLO / You & Me” (JENNIE song)

07.) “Gone / On The Ground” (ROSÉ song)

08.) “All Eyes On Me / Flower” (JISOO song)

09.) “MONEY” (LISA song)

Act III

10.) “Kill This Love”

11.) “Lovesick Girls”

12.) “Playing With Fire”

13.) “Typa Girl”

14.) “Shut Down”

15.) “Don’t Know What to Do”

16.) “Tally”

17.) “DDU-DU DDU-DU”

18.) “Forever Young”

Encore

19.) “Stay”

20.) “BOOMBAYAH”

21.) “Yeah Yeah Yeah”

22.) “As If It’s Your Last”