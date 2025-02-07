Newtopia actor Park Jeong Min says ‘I Love BLACKPINK's Jisoo as an actor’

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is back on screens, with the zombie apocalypse series Newtopia. The story of a couple who find their way back to each other in a zombie-infested city, also stars Park Jeong Min. (Also Read: Taxi Driver 3 confirms stars and release timeline) A still of the South Korean Prime Video web series Newtopia.

Directed by Yoon Sung-hyun (Time to Hunt), Newtopia tells the story of a coupleLee Jae-Yoon (Park), a military recruit, and Kang Young-Joo (Jisoo), a rookie professional, who manage to find their way back to each other after a breakup. But their relationship has to face its most difficult test, as the city of Seoul is in the midst of a zombie catastrophe. Will their love be able to weather the storm?

Jisoo on her love for action

Speaking to the press Jisoo said though the role was physically demanding, she discovered her love for action. “It was challenging, but I loved filming action sequences. I always worked out on my days off, stretched before filming and stayed focused during rehearsals to prevent injuries,” she said.

Park Jeong Min a fan of Jisoo

Her co-star, Park Jeong Min, confessed to being a fan of Jisoo. Speaking to The Hindustan Times, he says she impressed him by her determination to excel.

“You may not be familiar with me. But I know that Ji Soo is loved by fans all over the world... And I love her as an actor, too. You can look forward to seeing an incredible transformation from her, both in terms of her acting and appearance. She challenged herself through this project in many ways, and I couldn't be more proud of her. I think Ji Soo's fans around the world will be very happy with this series.”

Park Jeong Min, who was recently seen in The 8 Show and the film Harbin, says Newtopia is different from other zombie thrillers.

“Newtopia brings laughter and romance with such adorable moments set in the context of a zombie story. When the apocalypse breaks out the first thing my character does is seek the woman he loves, and also rediscover bonds of friendship with his unit members. It is a human story.”

He further adds the show is uniquely Korean. “In Korea, men serve in the military, and women wait for their partners to complete their military service.

Newtopia blends these cultural elements with zombies, offering something different from other zombie series... Overall, I think it's a very entertaining series”. Newtopia is available on Prime Video.