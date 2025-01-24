Morgan Wallen announces star-studded I'm The Problem Tour 2025, check out dates

Morgan Wallen is gearing up to hit the road again for his 2025 North American stadium tour. The country star, who led the iHeartRadio music awards nominations alongside Taylor Swift with 10 nods each, announced the upcoming I'm The Problem Tour on social media Friday. Morgan Wallen performs on the first night of the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, on Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP)

Morgan Wallen announces I'm The Problem Tour in support of upcoming fourth studio album

The 31-year-old unveiled the tour in support of his fourth studio album of the same name. While a release date for I'm The Problem has not been revealed yet, the Wasted on You singer said in his Instagram post that the album's title track will be out next Friday, January 31.

“I’m The Problem Tour 2025 | Can’t wait for this one. Sign up for pre-sale now through Tuesday at MorganWallen.com. This tour is named after my new album that I am still working on – I’m The Problem. Excited to tell y’all more about it soon, but the title track will be out next Friday 1/31,” Wallen captioned the post, which features a teaser video for his upcoming tour.

Set to kick off in June, the tour will feature several musical guests: Brooks & Dunn, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Koe Wetzel, Gavin Adcock, Corey Kent, Ella Langley and Anne Wilson. You can check out the full list of show dates and venues below:

Full list of Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem Tour show dates

June 20 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel

June 21 - Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium w/ Corey Kent and Koe Wetzel

June 28 - Madison, Wisconsin, at Camp Randall Stadium w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 11 - Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

July 12 - Miami Gardens, Florida, at Hard Rock Stadium w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

July 18 - Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

July 19 - Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn

July 25 - Seattle, Washington, at Lumen Field w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

July 26 - Seattle, Washington, at Lumen Field w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

August 1 - Santa Clara, California, at Levi's Stadium w/ Anne Wilson and Miranda Lambert

August 2 - Santa Clara, California, at Levi's Stadium w/ Anne Wilson and Brooks & Dunn

August 15 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

August 16 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Huntington Bank Field w/ Ella Langley and Thomas Rhett

August 22 - Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

August 23 - Foxborough, Massachusetts, at Gillette Stadium w/ Corey Kent and Miranda Lambert

September 4 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre w/ Gavin Adcock and Miranda Lambert

September 5 - Toronto, Ontario, at Rogers Centre w/ Gavin Adcock and Brooks & Dunn

September 12 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Commonwealth Stadium w/ Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert

September 13 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Commonwealth Stadium w/ Ella Langley and Brooks & Dunn