Bob Dylan picks remote cities for first tour dates since release of Timothee Chalamet starrer biopic

Bob Dylan is ready to hit the road again for the 2025 leg of his Never Ending Tour. The upcoming show dates are his first since the release of his biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothee Chalamet. Notably, the 83-year-old has picked remote cities instead of the country's biggest cities, where A-listers generally perform. Bob Dylan announces first tour dates since release of his biopic

As part of the tour, which began in 1988, Dylan has announced four show dates so far. The act will begin in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at Tulsa Theater, on March 25, followed by Century II Concert Hall in Wichita, Kansas, on March 29, Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center in Mankato, Minnesota, on April 4, and The Weidner-Cofrin Family Hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 6.

The upcoming shows will be Dylan's first since the successful release of his biopic, which has scored eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Directed by James Mangold, the film portrays Chalament, who has bagged the nod for Best Actor, as a 19-year-old Dylan first arriving in New York City in the early '60s. Mangold has also received an Oscar nod for Best Director for the film, reported People.

Dylan praised Chalamet for the biopic in a statement shared on X in December that read, “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me.”

“The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book,” Dylan added, to which Chalamet replied, “Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob.”