Timothee Chalamet gained ‘20 pounds’ for his Oscar-nominated role of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown

Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, who has received a nomination in the Best Actor category for the upcoming Oscars for his role in A Complete Unknown, has revealed that he not only learned to sing like Bob Dylan but also underwent a physical transformation, which included putting on weight as well. Timothee Chalamet has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Actor category for his role of Bob Dylan in the singer's biopic titled A Complete Unknown

“I’ve turned over every stone. I did all the work, like you just described, physically and in terms of behaviour,” Chalamet, 29, said in an interview with NPR. “But something we haven’t really talked about – I also put on 20 pounds because… believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy,” he added.

In addition to gaining weight, Chalamet learned to play the guitar and sing like Dylan. He portrays a young Dylan at the start of his career in the 1960s. He described the film as a five-year journey. While he did not meet Dylan, 83, during that time, he did see him perform live.

"I saw him live. I’ve seen him live twice. And that was — I don’t want to say helpful enough.It would have been great to [meet], but it was super educational just to see his energy observed from a distance,” he said.

After the film premiered in December 2024, Chalamet was nominated for a Golden Globe but lost to Adrien Brody for the latter's role in The Brutalist. He did, however, secure an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, strengthening his position as one of the most dedicated actors of his generation.

Chalamet is now the youngest actor to receive two Best Actor nominations at the Academy Awards since James Dean. If he wins, he will surpass fellow nominee Adrien Brody as the youngest actor ever to win in this category.

Both critics and fans have praised Chalamet’s transformation, with many noting his striking resemblance to Dylan. His performance has been widely regarded as one of his most challenging to date, demonstrating his ability to portray real-life figures with exceptional authenticity. A Complete Unknown is another milestone in Chalamet’s career, following his acclaimed performances in Call Me by Your Name, Dune, and Wonka. As awards season unfolds, all eyes are on whether he will take home his first Academy Award. Regardless of the outcome, his commitment to the role has made a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.