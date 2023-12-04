BLACKPINK's hits record 1.9bn YouTube views as the 1st K-pop artist in history

BLACKPINK Breaks Another YouTube Record With ‘Kill This Love’. K-Pop band Blackpink's members, Lalisa Manoban, Roseanne Park, Jisoo Kim and Jennie Kim pose with their medals following a special investiture ceremony to present them with Honorary MBEs (Member of the Order of the British Empire), at Buckingham Palace in London on November 22, 2023,. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The popular K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has once again proven their global popularity by achieving another impressive feat on YouTube. On December 4, their music video for ‘Kill This Love’ surpassed 1.9 billion views, making it the second K-pop group music video and the third K-pop music video overall to reach this milestone.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

‘Kill This Love’ is the title track of BLACKPINK’s second EP of the same name, which was released on April 5, 2019. The song is a powerful anthem that expresses the determination to end a toxic relationship. The music video features stunning visuals, dynamic choreography, and various themes such as ancient Egypt, a heist, and a car crash.

ALSO READ| BTS’ Jungkook's Standing Next To You Usher remix enters the top 10 of US iTunes in record time

The music video received a huge amount of attention from the moment it was released, breaking several records at the time. It became the most viewed YouTube video in the first 24 hours, with 56.7 million views, and the fastest video to reach 100 million views, in just 2 days and 14 hours. It also became the most liked music video by a girl group, surpassing ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’, another hit song by BLACKPINK.

‘Kill This Love’ is not the only music video by BLACKPINK that has achieved remarkable success on YouTube. The group’s debut song ‘Boombayah’ became the first K-pop debut music video to surpass 1 billion views in November 2020.

Their other songs ‘As If It’s Your Last’, ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’, and ‘How You Like That’ have also surpassed 1 billion views, making BLACKPINK the only K-pop group with five music videos in the billion-view club. Plus, ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ reached 1.9 billion views in October 2021, becoming the first K-pop group music video to do so.

ALSO READ| Goblin's Lee Dong Wook and SHINee's Minho chosen as Global Ambassadors for the Olympics

BLACKPINK has also received numerous awards and recognition for their music and influence. They have won several Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards, among others. They were the first female K-pop artists to appear on a Billboard magazine cover, the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA, the first female K-pop group to win a VMA, and the first Asian act to headline Coachella in 2019. They were also named Time’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year and Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia.