BTS's V drops music video for Rainy Days, fans can't keep calm: 'Kim Taehyung is a work of art'

BTS member V is as good looking as he is talented, fans said as they reacted to his latest music video. On Friday, BigHit Music dropped the official video for Rainy Days, and fans said they loved every bit of it. Some listeners reacted to V's 'boyfriend vibe' in the the catchy new video, others said V aka Kim Taehyung 'never fails to serve'. His pet Yeontan was also seen in the music video. Also read: BTS' V announces early release of Love Me Again and Rainy Days music videos, leaves fans surprised BTS member V in the new music video for his solo song Rainy Days.

Rainy Days music video

The relaxed video with R&B and jazz sounds captures V spending a day at home, sleeping with Yeontan on a messy bed, and waking up looking miserable as he misses his partner.

As he sings about hoping to get a call from his loved one, V carries on with the chores, cooks himself a meal and even sets up a table got two, only to eat by himself with his pet dog giving him company. V clearly wants to 'go back' to the past and reunite with his partner as he 'remembers their kiss'.

Reactions to Rainy Days

Many commented on the official YouTube video. Some fans also took to Twitter or X to gush or V's music video, and his look. One wrote, "Good lord! His acting, his voice, the visuals; the mv (music video) was so, so good. I am going to cry. Kim Taehyung never fails to serve."

Commenting on his look, another fan wrote, "Kim Taehyung, the son of aphrodite." One more said, "Kim Taehyung is a work of art." A person also said, "Kim Taehyung is simply insane... releasing another hit song in a span of 48 hours. Soloist Taehyung is a dream come true." A person also praised V's 'boyfriend vibe'.

Slow Dancing music video

Recently, V had unveiled the schedule for the release of the songs from his debut solo album Layover. The music video for Slow Dancing will release on September 8 at 1pm KST (9.30 am IST). The full album will also release on that day.

Layover' consists of six tracks in total, including one bonus track. They are Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver). The album will release on BTS V's pet Yeontan's birthday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON