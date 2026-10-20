Chinmayi Sripaada receives legal notice from Kaushiki Chakraborty over alleged plagiarism in Vaanmathi song; says she was unaware it was copied

Singer Kaushiki Chakraborty has sent a legal notice to singer Chinmayi Sripaada and Singapore-based songwriter-producer Shabir Sulthan over their Tamil song, Vaanmathi. Kaushiki alleges that a few verses in the song plagiarise her work and use her vocals without prior permission or credit. Chinmayi acknowledged receiving the notice on social media but claimed she was unaware of the copied verses.

Kaushiki Chakraborty sends legal notice to Chinmayi, Shabir

Kaushiki Chakraborty has sent a legal notice to Chinmayi Sripaada over the song Vaanmathi.

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In a video posted on her Instagram account, Kaushiki stated that she was disturbed by Chinmayi and Shabit plagiarising her work for Vaanmathi. She spoke about how the verses she sang at the Darbar Festival in 2015 have been used in the song without permission, acknowledgement or credit. She also stated that she tried to resolve the issue without taking legal action, but was forced to do so when talks failed. At the time of writing, the song has been taken down from Shabir’s social media, as Kaushiki had wanted.

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{{^usCountry}} In her caption, the singer wrote, “It’s a statement that I’m putting out on behalf of all of us, a battle I decided to fight not for myself only, but for protecting the rights of our music and musicians.” She also added, “We need this message to reach far and beyond and make the statement heard, so that we don’t let this happen to our traditional music ever again.. so please share as much as possible. Thank you for the support that you have always shown and I am sure will continue to show.” The singer posted clips from her performance and the song to support her claim. Chinmayi Sripaada claims to not know it was copied {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In her caption, the singer wrote, “It’s a statement that I’m putting out on behalf of all of us, a battle I decided to fight not for myself only, but for protecting the rights of our music and musicians.” She also added, “We need this message to reach far and beyond and make the statement heard, so that we don’t let this happen to our traditional music ever again.. so please share as much as possible. Thank you for the support that you have always shown and I am sure will continue to show.” The singer posted clips from her performance and the song to support her claim. Chinmayi Sripaada claims to not know it was copied {{/usCountry}}

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In a statement she posted on her Instagram stories, Chinmayi acknowledged receiving a legal notice from Kaushiki, “I have come to know of Kaushiki Chakraborty's instagram reel plus received a legal notice from her legal team - for a couple of phrases from Vaanmathi.”

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Chinmayu Sripaada reacts to plagiarism claims.

She revealed talking to Shabir about it after the allegations surfaced, “As a recording artiste I sang and did my lines in the song and haven't been aware of any of the plagiarised portions in the song until the legal notice / Instagram reel. I have also known @shabirmusic for quite a while and believe he will address this legally as he has assured he will, with all the due respect and diligence to Kaushiki and her legal team, address this.”

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Chinmayi ended her note with, “I wouldnt copy someone else's work and it is below my own musical integrity and dignity.” Shabir has not yet received any public statement.