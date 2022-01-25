Daler Mehendi: As Indians we are in a much better place than many other countries

Singer Daler Mehendi has one wish for every Indian this Republic Day — to feel grateful to be living in this country. As he gears up to stage India’s first virtual live concert in the metaverse on R-Day, Mehendi urges his fans to “love our country and not think that we are backward” in any way.

The singer, who is dedicating this performance to the nation and all the people residing in it, will steal the spotlight with his evergreen hit albums such as Namoh Namoh, India India and Jaago India.

Brimming with excitement, he says, “The whole world will see this and be a part of it. It is a new concept. This is a challenging thing to achieve. I am lucky that the team asked me to collaborate with me. At first, I didn’t understand the concept, but then I realised that it is very popular outside of India. It will soon gain prominence in India as well. It is a total digital avatar and totally virtual.. There is also a lot of money in this. I think after a few years this is what is going to be the next big thing.”

Glad to see his music “resonating” with people during these grim times, the 54-year-old feels that the country has done far better in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis for the past two years, as compared to other countries.

Explaining the statement, the singer known for songs such as Bolo Ta Ra Ra, Tunak Tunak Tun, Dardi Rab Rab, Ho Jayegi Balle Balle and Na Na Na Na Na Re shares, “We [India] are a thriving economy. Look at Afghanistan, the turmoil that is there in the country and there are so many countries that are undergoing internal and external conflicts all over the world. We are in a much better place than many other countries. Even with Covid itni badi trasdi guzar sakti thi but aisa nahi hua, third wave bhi humne samhaal liya. Thank God that we live in India and we are Indians.”

