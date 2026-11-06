Daler Mehndi's son hits back at Abhijeet Bhattacharya for lip-syncing jibe after Uttarakhand event controversy

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi made headlines last month after Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal reprimanded him on stage during a cultural evening and questioned his conduct, alleging that he was disoriented on stage. A few days ago, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya addressed the controversy. The singer, who recently performed at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2026, spoke out against the practice of lip-syncing during live performances. Although he did not name Daler, he referred to the incident in which a singer was called out by a minister for not singing live at an event.

What did Daler's son say?

Daler Mehndi event row: The singer's son has responded to comments made by Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

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Now, Daler's son, Gurdeep Mehndi, has shared his statement on the matter. During his recent performance, Gurdeep expressed disappointment over Abhijeet Bhattacharya's comments. Taking to Instagram, Gurdeep shared a video where he directly addressed the comments made by Abhijeet and said, "Kuch artists aise bhi hote hain jo chand views ke liye kuch bhi aur bhi bol dete hain. The way Abhijeet spoke recently, usse mujhe umeed nahi thi ki woh aisa kuch bolenge. Aur woh bhi itne legendary singer ke liye. Brother, I will send you the footage from that day. Woh jo gaa rahe the, live hi gaa rahe the, lip-sync nahi kar rahe the (Some artists are such that for some views they speak whatever they want. I didn't expect Abhijeet to make such comments for a legendary artist. I will send you the footage of my father, you check that he was singing live and not lip-syncing."

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "Bura time, accha time kisi ka bhi aa sakta hai, brother. Baaki, be polite. Main aapki galatfehmi jaldi door karunga footage dete hue (Everyone has their share of good and bad days. So please be polite. I will clear your misunderstanding with the footage)." Context {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "Bura time, accha time kisi ka bhi aa sakta hai, brother. Baaki, be polite. Main aapki galatfehmi jaldi door karunga footage dete hue (Everyone has their share of good and bad days. So please be polite. I will clear your misunderstanding with the footage)." Context {{/usCountry}}

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A video of Abhijeet talking the controversy has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, he says in Hindi, which translates to, "If someone is not actually singing live into the microphone, then don't allow it. A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, 'You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.' He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere."

About the Daler Mehndi row

Daler Mehndi was interrupted mid-performance by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal at a cultural event in Uttarakhand last month. The minister reprimanded the singer on stage, questioning his performance and also said that he looked disoriented on stage. He said, "You can't even speak properly, how will you sing?" Later, while speaking to ANI, the minister also mentioned that Daler was paid ₹35 lakh to perform at the event.

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Following the incident, Daler's brother and fellow singer Mika Singh, along with several other celebrities, criticised the minister for disrespecting the singer. Mika also said that Daler was unwell during the performance.