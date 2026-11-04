Abhijeet Bhattacharya says he will never lip-sync during live concert as he refers to Daler Mehndi controversy

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has addressed the controversy surrounding Daler Mehndi. The singer, who recently performed at Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2026, spoke out against the practice of lip-syncing during live performances. Although he did not name Daler, he referred to the incident in which a singer was called out by a minister for not singing live at an event. Abhijeet Bhattacharya spoke about Daler Mehndi controversy.

‘Minister spoke the truth, but he became the villain’ A video of Abhijeet addressing the controversy has been doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, he says in Hindi, which translates to, "If someone is not actually singing live into the microphone, then don't allow it. A few days ago, there was an incident where a minister came onto the stage and spoke the truth. He said, 'You are not singing. You can barely stand, and you are not really performing live.' He spoke the truth. But he ended up becoming the villain in the eyes of many people. Yet this is something that happens on stages everywhere."