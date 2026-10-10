Dhurandhar 2 makers plan massive Grammys campaign, submit soundtrack of Ranveer Singh film in 9 categories

After winning over the box office and staking a claim for the awards season in India, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge is now planning to take over the Grammy Awards. The makers of the blockbuster have submitted the film’s soundtrack in nine categories at next year's Grammys, across rap, pop, and electronic music.

Dhurandhar 2 soundtrack submitted for Grammys

The soundtrack of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has been submitted for the 2027 Grammy Awards.

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On Thursday evening, B62 Studios, one of the production houses backing the film, shared a creative announcing the film’s Grammys campaign. “DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration. Thank you for all the love,” the caption read. Accompanying it was a visual detailing of all categories the soundtrack tends to compete in. The tweet also linked to a website spearheading the film’s Grammy Awards campaign. Dhurandhar The Revenge was produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, while its music was produced by T-Series.

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Dhurandhar 2’s Grammys campaign

{{^usCountry}} According to the campaign’s website, Dhurandhar The Revenge plans to compete in 9 categories at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Composer Shashwat Sachdev's name has been submitted for nomination in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category. This is the category in which most film soundtracks compete. Additionally, the song Kanhaiyya has been submitted in the Best Global Music Performance category, and Aari Aari in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the campaign’s website, Dhurandhar The Revenge plans to compete in 9 categories at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Composer Shashwat Sachdev's name has been submitted for nomination in the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category. This is the category in which most film soundtracks compete. Additionally, the song Kanhaiyya has been submitted in the Best Global Music Performance category, and Aari Aari in the Best Asian Pop Music Performance. {{/usCountry}}

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But Dhurandhar 2’s ambitions go beyond competing in ‘regional’ categories. Six other songs from the soundtrack have been submitted in mainstream categories, including Phir Se in Best Song Written for Visual Media, Jaan Se Guzarte Hai in Best Global Music Performance, Jaiye Sajana in Pop Duo / Group Performance, Vaari Jaavan in Best Dance / Electronic Recording, Hum Pyaar Karne Wale in Best Remixed Recording, and Destiny - Mann Atkeya in Best Rap Performance.

About Dhurandhar The Revenge

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Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar The Revenge is the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The spy thriller also features Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Danish Pandor. The film’s score was composed by Shashwat Sachdev and received widespread acclaim.