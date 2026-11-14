Dilbar singer Dhvani Bhanushali announces engagement, flaunts ring in dreamy pictures with boyfriend Yash Bhanushali

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Yash Bhanushali, on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of the special moment through a series of pictures on Instagram. The singer shared photographs from the dreamy proposal, capturing the couple's happy moment as they took the next step in their relationship.

Dhvani Bhanushali shares engagement photos

Dhvani Bhanushali is engaged! Singer shares dreamy pictures with boyfriend Yash and shows off her ring.

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The couple gave fans a glimpse of their romantic camping getaway, which turned into a special celebration of their relationship. Set against a stunning sunset by the water, the photos show them posing together beside a cosy tent and a beautifully arranged outdoor setup.

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In one picture, the woman proudly shows off her engagement ring as the two smile for the camera. Other photographs capture them sharing a celebratory toast, with the man planting a kiss on her cheek. The final picture offers a closer look at the proposal setup, complete with a decorative arch bearing the word "FOREVER", candles and white chairs.

In one of the photographs, Dhvani is seen proudly flaunting her engagement ring. “Found me my cupcake for life (red heart emoji). Said yessss,” she captioned the post.

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Who is Dhvani Bhanushali?

{{^usCountry}} Dhvani Bhanushali is a popular name in India's pop music scene, having made a mark with her songs across Bollywood and independent music. Born on March 22, 1998, in Mumbai, and the daughter of producer Vinod Bhanushali, she first caught people's attention with Vaaste, featuring Nikhil D'Souza. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhvani Bhanushali is a popular name in India's pop music scene, having made a mark with her songs across Bollywood and independent music. Born on March 22, 1998, in Mumbai, and the daughter of producer Vinod Bhanushali, she first caught people's attention with Vaaste, featuring Nikhil D'Souza. {{/usCountry}}

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Her career gained momentum with songs such as Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Leja Re, Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi, Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho and Nayan with Jubin Nautiyal. Dhvani has also collaborated with several popular singers, including Guru Randhawa, Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal, while continuing to explore independent music. In 2024, she made her acting debut opposite Aashim Gulati in the romantic comedy Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam.

Back in 2025, Dhvani spoke to Hindustan Times about her music, and drawing from real-life experiences than following social media trends or chasing viral moments. Speaking about her creative approach, she said, "We are constantly influenced by what we see and experience. Life experience is very important for making music. As you live life, themes and stories come to you. When you see Instagram, you see people exploring different things. But you also realise that sometimes, when you try and experiment too much, you forget who you truly are as an artist. I feel you should derive from your own experiences rather than what other people are doing. My algorithm will be defined by me and my audience," Dhvani said.