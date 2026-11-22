Singer Diljit Dosanjh was left stunned after a foreign female fan, who was invited on stage to dance with him, kissed him on the cheek during his concert in Ahmedabad on November 21. He shared a hilarious reaction to the incident, which is now going viral on social media. During the concert of the AURA India Tour held at Narendra Modi Stadium, he also gifted a token of appreciation to the fan. After the fan left the stage, she joined the audience.

Diljit Dosanjh reacts as female fan kisses him on stage

Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert gets a surprise moment as female fan kisses him on stage. more less

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A video from the concert shows the woman approaching Diljit while he was performing. As she moved closer, the singer initially raised his arm, seemingly trying to stop her. However, he eventually let her kiss him on the cheek. Rather than making a fuss, Dosanjh responded with his trademark humour. “Look the foreigners are dancing on bhangra paa rahe hain. Thank you for coming up on my show. My English is not handsome, I am handsome,” he said.

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Team Diljit later shared the clip on Instagram. The singer continued his performance after the interaction and presented the fan with a gift. She hugged him before walking off stage. The video has since caught fans' attention, with many sharing the unexpected exchange.

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Diljit Dosanjh questions song restrictions, brings up Coldplay

{{^usCountry}} Apart from the fan interaction, Diljit also spoke about how certain songs of his were restricted from being performed. The District Child Protection Unit reportedly requested the police to stop Diljit from performing the tracks Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem and Jatt Fire Karda, as they contain lyrics encouraging alcohol and drug use, as well as gun culture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from the fan interaction, Diljit also spoke about how certain songs of his were restricted from being performed. The District Child Protection Unit reportedly requested the police to stop Diljit from performing the tracks Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem and Jatt Fire Karda, as they contain lyrics encouraging alcohol and drug use, as well as gun culture. {{/usCountry}}

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The artist stated that this restriction is different to when Coldplay performed at the same place in 2025. Although their song Hymn For The Weekend contains the lyrics "I’m feeling drunk and high", there was no issue with this song. However, there was an issue with Diljit’s performance. “Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue," Diljit questioned.

Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour continues

The Ahmedabad show was part of Dosanjh's AURA India Tour, which kicked off in Delhi on October 30. He will perform in Mumbai on November 27 and Bengaluru on November 29, followed by Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.